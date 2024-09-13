| |

TEEN MOM Ashley Jones and Bar divorce update

ByAsa Hawks

Teen Mom Ashley Jones files for divorce from Bariki Bar Lockettsmith

As Starcasm was the first to report, Teen Mom star Ashley Jones filed for divorce from husband Bariki “Bar” Smith on August 1. Thursday night’s Season Finale of The Next Chapter featured a scene in which Ashley Jones met with an attorney and put the divorce in motion.

Are Ashley and Bar divorced yet?

Ashley served Bar with the divorce papers and a summons on August 8. As Ashley’s attorney said on the show, Bar had 21 days to file a response.

Bar did not file a response.

22 days after Bar was served, Ashley filed for a default judgment. There is a hearing scheduled for an uncontested divorce on November 6.

If Ashley is able to get the default divorce, it is assumed she will be receiving everything she asked for, including sole custody of the couple’s seven-year-old daughter, Holly.

Ashley did not ask for spousal support and requested the Court set the amount Bar should pay in child support.

According to Ashley’s initial filing, the couple do not have any community property or community debt to divide.

Ashley filled out the Parenting Time Share and Holiday Schedule and requested no visitation for Bar. “Defendant in jail until further notice,” Ashley wrote for an explanation.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

Catelynn Baltierra pregnant with rainbow baby
| |

TEEN MOM Catelynn Baltierra is pregnant, reportedly expecting another girl!

ByAsa Hawks

After teasing that she might be expecting again, Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has confirmed that she is pregnant in a series of maternity photos taken by her husband, Tyler Baltierra! “The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby,” Catelynn tells Us Weekly. “This baby is our rainbow after the storm,”…

| | | |

Teen Mom 2: What’s wrong with Leah Messer and Corey Simms’ daughter Aliannah?

ByStarcasm Staff

Leah and Corey Simms from 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 2 (now divorced) were celebrating their life as newlyweds, when they found that daughter Aliannah was developing more slowly than her twin sister Aleeah, and doctors are currently unable to tell exactly what’s wrong (according to this week’s US Weekly). She is unable to…

Teen Mom Kail Lowry Ashley Jones tweets about MTV
| | | |

TEEN MOM Kail Lowry & Ashley Jones furious at MTV, team up for Twitter rant

ByAsa Hawks

The cast members of the various Teen Mom franchises complaining about MTV editing is nothing new, but this weekend saw Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones tag teaming the network. “Y’all wana talk about filming and sh*t cause I’m so mad I could spill some tea,”…

Amber Portwood gets candid in hometown paper interview
| |

Amber Portwood gets candid in hometown paper interview

ByBilly Devon

Amber Portwood was featured on the cover of her hometown newspaper, The Herald Bulletin, on Friday. In the piece the Teen Mom OG star, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, talked openly about the fame MTV has brought her, her late father’s struggles with alcoholism, and her hopes for Leah as she grows up in…

| |

PHOTOS Teen Mom Amber Portwood’s new boyfriend Clinton Yunker

ByAsa Hawks

It seems Teen Mom Amber Portwood has finally moved on from her volatile relationship with baby daddy Gary Shirley! Amber, who was just charged with two felony count and one misdemeanor count of battery for assaulting Gary, was photographed all over her hometown of Anderson, Indiana with her new boyfriend, Clinton Yunker!