TEEN MOM Ashley Jones and Bar divorce update

As Starcasm was the first to report, Teen Mom star Ashley Jones filed for divorce from husband Bariki “Bar” Smith on August 1. Thursday night’s Season Finale of The Next Chapter featured a scene in which Ashley Jones met with an attorney and put the divorce in motion.

Are Ashley and Bar divorced yet?

Ashley served Bar with the divorce papers and a summons on August 8. As Ashley’s attorney said on the show, Bar had 21 days to file a response.

Bar did not file a response.

22 days after Bar was served, Ashley filed for a default judgment. There is a hearing scheduled for an uncontested divorce on November 6.

If Ashley is able to get the default divorce, it is assumed she will be receiving everything she asked for, including sole custody of the couple’s seven-year-old daughter, Holly.

Ashley did not ask for spousal support and requested the Court set the amount Bar should pay in child support.

According to Ashley’s initial filing, the couple do not have any community property or community debt to divide.

Ashley filled out the Parenting Time Share and Holiday Schedule and requested no visitation for Bar. “Defendant in jail until further notice,” Ashley wrote for an explanation.

#TeenMom Ashley Jones' estranged husband Bariki "Bar" Lockettsmith has picked up an additional felony charge of aggravated stalking and his bail has been increased from $35,000 to $250,000. 😬 FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/Od6DyZ2whW#YoungAndPregnant #TheNextChapter pic.twitter.com/mBL0vWg9Wr — Starcasm (@starcasm) September 3, 2024

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm.










