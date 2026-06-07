Lil Wayne pursued two different Teen Mom stars

Last year, Teen Mom’ star Jenelle Evans said Lil Wayne flew her out to meet him, and now a second member of the Teen Mom franchise says Lil Wayne slid into her DMs in an attempt to meet her. Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’s Rachel Beaver first shared her interaction with the rapper with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, and now she’s telling her story on TikTok.

First of all, what happened between Jenelle Evans and Lil Wayne?

“Did I hook up with him? No. Did he want to? Yes, but I wanted to go out to dinner and get to know each other first,” Jenelle said in a TikTok video. “So, that was crazy.”

“This seriously did happen,” she defended to doubters. “I’m not going to say too much about the situation because, I mean, he didn’t have me sign an NDA and, at first, I didn’t believe it was him until he FaceTimed me. We texted a lot, had great conversation before I even went out there. He’s really respectful, really nice.”

Now, let’s get to what happened with Rachel. She says one night she was live after having a few drinks and was playing Lil Wayne, so the chat brought up Jenelle Evans’ encounter. This inspired Rachel to contact the rapper via Instagram DM.

A month later, she checked her DMs and saw that he had replied. They then moved their contact to text messages after she gave him her number.

They continued to flirt in text messages and talked about meeting up. Rachel told him that she was a single mom and had spent a lot on Christmas, so she needed help getting to him. Lil Wayne replied, “Baby u ain’t abt to pay for a dman thing w me. That’s something you can erase from your mind if I’m on it.”

They then ran into communication problems over who would book the flight. Something finally got scheduled, but Rachel had to cancel because she didn’t have a Real ID needed to fly and couldn’t get one after losing her Social Security card.

He then stopped replying to her texts, and one day she saw that he was engaged to La’Tecia Thomas. Rachel then checked her text messages and saw that Lil Wayne had blocked her phone number.

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