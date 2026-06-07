Brittany Cartwright Got “The Ick” When Brandon Hanson Asked to Be Paid for Caring for Her After Surgery

The Valley‘s Brittany Cartwright says she got “The Ick” from ex Brandon Hanson after he asked her for money to take care of her after her mommy makeover surgery.

On Season 3 Episode 10, Brittany explained that Brandon had taken off work and traveled 200 miles to help care for her, but then failed to go to the pharmacy on time to pick up her prescriptions.

“I just feel like that I asked the bare minimum of Brandon,” Brittany said.

“And since he had taken off work, which I cannot believe I did this, but he asked if I could give him some money. I was like, ‘You know what? You’re gonna come and take care of me, so I don’t care to give you some money.'”

On Twitter/X, Brandon claimed that the amount of money Brittany gave him was enough to cover a month of his expenses, but was like “$40” for her.