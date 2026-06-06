Dorit Kemsley Fires Back After Amanda Frances Says She Considered Buying Her Foreclosure-Threatened Home f

“I don’t think that b*tch is going to be buying my house anytime soon,” – Dorit

Dorit Kemsley recently responded to fellow cast member Amanda Frances’s joke about buying Dorit’s Encino property, which has been at the center of an ongoing foreclosure dispute during Dorit and her husband, PK Kemsley’s, divorce proceedings.

During an appearance on “The Viall Files,” Amanda admitted she had at least entertained the possibility of purchasing the residence.

“I’ve thought about it,” she said, adding that part of the appeal was the publicity surrounding such a move. “I love the headline.”

However, Amanda ultimately dismissed the idea, explaining that the home’s design made it a less attractive investment opportunity.

“It’s very customized,” she said.

Amanda also weighed in on Dorit’s financial situation, suggesting that if preserving the home was a priority, mortgage payments should have taken precedence over luxury spending. She questioned how much Dorit understood about the family’s finances and argued that anyone concerned about a mortgage should contact the lender directly and ensure payments are being made.

Dorit later appeared to clap back at Amanda’s remarks, shutting down speculation that Amanda could end up owning the property.

“For all those wanting Amanda Francis to buy my house, you may be disappointed because it ain’t happening,” Dorit said during an interview with “Page Six Radio.”

“We don’t talk. I mean, I find that really cringe, but I think a lot of the things that come out of her mouth, you know, are kind of cringe,” Dorit said about Amanda. “Also, you know, I wasn’t getting authentic vibes.”

“It was very much like, let me portray like everything is absolutely perfect. However, it’s not real because nobody has only a perfect life. However, I don’t think that b*tch is going to be buying my house anytime soon,” Dorit said.

This exchange with Amanda comes as Dorit and PK remain locked in a contentious divorce battle. Their Encino mansion has become a major point of conflict, with both sides offering competing narratives about the home’s financial status. PK has argued that selling the property is necessary to preserve its remaining equity, while Dorit’s legal team has maintained there is no immediate foreclosure risk and accused PK of using the threat as a tactic in the divorce proceedings.

Court filings have also brought scrutiny to the couple’s finances. PK previously alleged that Dorit spent substantial sums on luxury fashion and related expenses while mortgage issues mounted. Dorit has defended her spending decisions, stating, “It is my choice. It is also my money.”

She further emphasized her financial independence, saying, “It’s my money that I earn, that I work for. Not his money.”

📸 Instagram/DoritKemsley