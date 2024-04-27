Love During Lockup stay-at-home mom Tennie revealed during the Season 4 premiere that she and her incarcerated bae Rob would soon be be celebrating 4 years of marriage. When did Tennie and Rob get married? And is Rob out of prison now?
According to the couple’s Oklahoma marriage license, they were married on October 11, 2019. The ceremony was at Rob’s prison and was officiated by Pastor John T. Snelson V. Tennie’s daughter Cheyenne and son Nehemiah were both in attendance, as well as a few other adult relatives.
Here are some photos from the ceremony, shared by Tennie on Instagram on the same day as the wedding:
Is Rob out of prison?
Tennie mentions during the Premiere that Rob is scheduled to be released from prison in just a few weeks, after serving 16 years of his 18-year sentence. Was Rob released from prison? If so, when?
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Rob had a discharge date of March 3, 2024. His current status is listed as “inactive,” suggesting that he was not only released, but is also not on parole.
As it turns out, the ODOC date was off by a couple days. Tennie posted a photo on March 1, 2024 that looks to be her and her son Nehemiah picking up Rob from prison after his release.
“Missing Chey (due to testing at school),” Tennie captioned the image, “but we will be waiting at the bus stop for her!”
Is Rob still out of prison?
Very similar to Love After Lockup star Ray, Rob appears to be doing very well after his release!
“In less than a month of being home Rob has obtained a valid Driver License, started a new job, and today he got his new car,” Tennie posted on Instagram on April 3.
“These were all things that we had only talked about for years and being able to witness him crush all these goals and remain humble is a blessing,” Tennie continued. “I am so proud of him🧡” She stated that being homeowners was “up next.”
In addition to his accomplishments, Robb was also able to get some celebratory family time. Just a couple weeks after his release, he took a vacation to Miami, Florida wit Tennie and the kids!
Here are a couple photos of the family enjoying Miami:
As stated previously, the Oklahoma DOC lists Rob’s status as “inactive.” There is no indication that he has had any legal issues since his release.
Tennie has shared some photos over the past couple days on Instagram, including this family shot from earlier today:
What does Tennie do for work
On the Love During Lockup graphic for Tennie and Rob, she is described as a 33-year-old stay-at-home mom. That inspired a lot of questions from viewers on social media, Starcasm included:
Wait… How does a "stay-at-home mom" support her kids when she's married to a guy in prison? 🤔 #LoveDuringLockup pic.twitter.com/VZozCFuyaf
— Starcasm (@starcasm) April 20, 2024
Tennie is raising two children and seems to have a nice home and SUV. How is that possible when she has been married to an incarcerated felon for four years? Surely Tennie must have a job, and for whatever reason elected to not reveal it on the show, right?
I looked into Tennie pretty thoroughly, and I couldn’t find any evidence of her having a job or an employer! There is a LinkedIn profile for someone with her maiden name and living in Arlington, Texas (where she lived as recently as 2022). That Tennie was a “background coordinator” for a company described as a “workforce management and on-demand staffing platform.” I cannot confirm that this is the same Tennie.
I will be curious to see if Tennie reveals anything this season about how she manages to pay the bills. To find out if she does or nor, be sure to tune in for new episodes of Love During Lockup airing Friday nights t 9/8c on WE tv!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com