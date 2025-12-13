LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Angela’s friend Tommy McRee died Dec 7, 2025

We have some very sad news to share for fans of Love After Lockup. Angela Gail’s close friend Tommy McRee has died at the age of 63.

According to his obituary (included below), Tommy passed away on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at his home in Grenada, Mississippi.

Fans will likely remember Tommy because of his desire to be more than a friend to Angela. Despite Angela turning down his romantic advances, including a marriage proposal, Tommy remained a close and protective friend to her throughout her troubled relationship with Tony.

Posts about Tommy’s passing on Facebook are being inundated with comments about what a genuine, caring, and giving man Tommy was. Those comments are from family, neighbors, former students, and pretty much anyone who ever had contact with Tommy during his 63 years.

Unfortunately, one Facebook commenter sharing kind words about Tommy may have shed some light into how he passed.

I met Tommy McRee when I was 6 years old and he always made an impression on me as a sensei and karate instructor for Grenada Taekwondo in the shopping center beside Grocery Basket. After hearing that he has passed away today my heart sank. He was a good man and misunderstood by many of his family and siblings. We should all listen when others cry out for help or act like they are having mental health issues. A Majority of Suicides: Males make up 50% of the population but account for approximately 79% of all suicides in the U.S.

Rest in peace Tommy 🙏

ANGELA’S FRIEND TOMMY MCREE’S OBITUARY

Mr. John Thomas “Tommy” McRee, 63, of Grenada, passed away on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at his home. He was born on December 9, 1961, in Grenada to William Bryant McRee Sr. and Ruth McCluskey McRee.

Tommy was a member of Grenada First Methodist Church, where he served in a variety of roles over the years. He worked alongside his family in their business, McRee’s Southern Farm Eggs, before earning both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Counseling from Delta State University. He later became a Licensed Professional Counselor and devoted his career to helping many individuals-especially young people-through life’s challenges.

As a young man, Tommy was active in Boy Scouts and earned the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout, along with the “God and Country” award. He trained in Tae Kwon Do for many years, achieving the rank of 4th degree black belt, and eventually opened his own studio, where he inspired countless young people to build confidence, strength, and self-respect.

Tommy will be remembered as a free spirit-creative, unconventional, endlessly curious, and full of laughter. Growing up, he was the life of every gathering, always cracking jokes and keeping people smiling. He had an inventor’s mind and loved tinkering, often transforming motors and odd parts into clever gadgets, each creation a testament to his imagination and resourcefulness.

He lived life with a sense of adventure and wonder. From snow-skiing trips to four-wheeler rides, from elaborate homemade games to the whimsical spaces he created-like the karate studio where he built a giant indoor swing-Tommy saw the world differently and invited others, especially children, to see it with him. As a father, he created unforgettable memories for his daughter through games, stories, and playful imagination. When he became a grandfather, that same spark continued, and his grandsons, Jack and Luke, cherished their time with him and were captivated by his stories, humor, and the unique beauty of his life.

Tommy had a generous heart and a deep instinct to help anyone who was down and out. He extended kindness freely-never hesitating to lift someone up, offer a meal, or give what he had. In his later years, he dedicated himself to caring for his parents with unwavering devotion.

Tommy loved his family. His daughter, Jessica, and his grandsons brought him great joy. He loved dreaming big and imagining adventures. His free-spirited nature, boundless imagination, and generous heart touched the lives of many and will continue to live on in the stories, laughter, and love he leaves behind.

A service to celebrate Tommy’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at First Methodist Church in Grenada with Rev. Daniel Herring officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church beginning one hour prior to the service. Tommy will be laid to rest alongside his parents in the McRee family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, Jessica McRee Edwards (Shea) of Santa Barbara, CA; three brothers, Bill McRee (Vicky) of Grenada, Bobby McRee (Melba) of Hernando, and Jody McRee (Tracie) of Hernando; and his cherished grandsons, Jack and Luke Edwards.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents.

