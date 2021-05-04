Lindsey Downs is looking for love after Love After Lockup! The reality star launched a new online dating profile from prison late last month and is currently accepting woo pitches — from men and women — via her inbox!
Lindsey revealed to us back in March that she intended to return to the world of online prison dating, which is how she began her ill-fated romance with ex Scott Bradshaw. “After lots of debate, I have decided to renew my profile on WriteAPrisoner.com,” Lindsey told us in the second installment of our 3-part interview.
“Scott is so far from what he portrayed himself to be,” Lindsey continued. “I have spent the last 6 months totally against the idea of trying for a new relationship, especially a new penpal! However, my friends have pushed me to not assume everyone is like Scott and to not let him affect my chance of happiness in the future. So, expect to see me back on the website within the next 2 months and *fingers crossed* for better luck next time!”
Lindsey’s new profile on WriteAPrisoner.com was launched on April 25. Here’s her bio from the site:
Hey, I’m Lindsey! I’m 28 and serving 24 months on a probation violation (which I am over halfway done with!). Although I had difficulties in my last relationship that began on WriteAPrisoner, I’ve decided to take a chance and put myself back out there. My goal is to meet positive like-minded people, or possibly someone who wants to create a long term and meaningful relationship. I’m always super focused on my health, and love to be outside and stay active as much as possible – especially in here. I strive to eat healthily and work out whenever the possibility arises, plus I’m a firm believer in daily yoga.
As a Pisces, I tend to be emotional, creative, and obsessed with music. I love watching the rain and am most comfortable when curled up with a good book. My favorite author is Sarah Moas since I can always lose myself in a good fantasy fiction! If you have any book suggestions, then let me know or send them my way! Well, that’s enough about me, your turn! I’m looking forward to hearing all about you!
#LoveAfterLockup Lindsey Downs talks daughter Mylie Grace, mom Brenda, show regrets, prison Cameo videos, her new merch, Scott's lip, fashion, potential OnlyFans account and more! #EXCLUSIVE #LifeAfterLockup https://t.co/VdJ2StIrkM
— Starcasm (@starcasm) April 13, 2021
Here are Lindsey’s specs, including her sexual orientation being listed as bi-sexual:
Astrological sign: Pisces
Willing to correspond outside of the U.S.: No
Photo verified by WriteAPrisoner.com: No
Birth date: 3/12/1993 (age 28)
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blonde
Hometown: Walnut, MS
Marital status: Single
Race / ethnicity: Caucasian
Interested in furthering their education: No
Seeking prayer partners: No
Seeking legal help: No
Sex: Female
Sexual identity / orientation: Bi-sexual
To contact Lindsey, just visit her profile at the link above and follow the contact instructions. Who knows? Maybe you could be on a future season of Love After Lockup! 😉
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com