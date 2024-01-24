RHOBH Which Real Housewives of Beverly Hills went to college? Is the cast uneducated?

Newest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Annemarie Wiley claims costar Crystal Kung Minkoff called the RHOBH ladies “uneducated.”
Is she right?
See which Housewives from season 13 attended college below…
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 degrees
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are uneducated? Well… that’s actually not completely true. Currently on the cast are seven fulltime wives. Of them, four hold college degrees.
Crystal 100% called them uneducated #RHOBH 😭😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/SZ5IR0gHfR
— Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) January 23, 2024
See which ones here:
Dorit Kemsley
It may surprise fans to know that Dorit Kemsley is in the elite group of RHOBH stars with college degrees. The Beverly Beach designer attended Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge, Connecticut as a teenager and went on to college straight after.
Dorit graduated from Quinnipiac University with a degree in marketing, design, and communication. “QU” is a private university in Hamden, Connecticut.
Erika Jayne
Superstar Erika Jayne was too busy pursuing her dream of performing to get her college degree. The ‘It’s Expensive to be Me’ singer moved to New York City at 18 after graduating from North Atlanta High School.
Jayne joined the reality television show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2015 for the show’s sixth season. Prior to RHOBH Erika had small roles on Law & Order and in the independent film Alchemy.
Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle Beauvais is another cast member who chose the limelight over the classroom. Beauvais became a fan-favorite housewife when she joined the series in season 10 and has had a big career in Hollywood prior to the reality show.
Garcelle starred on The Jamie Foxx Show and in the hit film Coming to America with Eddie Murphy. Beauvias graduated from North Miami Beach Senior High School.
Sutton Stracke
Sutton Stracke, who was cast on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in its 10th season and promoted in its 11th, does have a degree and happens to be one of the four educated ladies in the bunch.
After graduating with a degree in political science from Converse College, a women’s college in South Carolina, she moved to New York City to study dance.
Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards had it all… except a degree… when she joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in its first season, making her one of the longest running Real Housewives of all time. Richards is an actress, director and a business owner – starring in Little House on the Prairie and the movies Halloween, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.
Richards graduated from Central Union High School in El Centro, California and continued her career in Hollywood following her diploma.
Crystal Kung Minkoff
Crystal Kung Minkoff allegedly said her cast mates were “uneducated” and it may be because she has a few degrees of her own. Minkoff attained a degree in both biology and history from the University of California, Irvine and also has completed a culinary education.
Crystal Kung Minkoff joined RHOBH in 2011 though many fear her diamond in is trouble after not “bringing it” for several seasons.
Annemarie Wiley
Annemarie Wiley is the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ newest cast member, joining in season 13. Bringing up the alleged accusation by Crystal, Annemarie is very proud of her education as a certified registered nurse anesthetist. She has a master’s degree from American University.
It is important to note that the recently the American Society of Anesthesiologists called out Wiley for misleading viewers about her credentials:
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com