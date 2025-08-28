Leida Margaretha dismisses Eric Rosenbrook separation; did she leave the country?

Exactly one month after filing for legal separation from her husband, 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 star Leida Margaretha has had a change of heart.

Leida filed a Stipulation Dismissing Divorce/Legal Separation earlier today. The Stipulation was signed by Leida’s husband, and 90 Day Fiancé co-star, Eric Rosenbrook.

A judge signed off on an Order Dismissing Divorce/Legal Separation the same day. From the filing:

THE COURT ORDERS: This action is dismissed without further costs to either of the parties. The dismissal of this case does not relieve a party from obligations to pay guardian ad litem fees, mediation fees, custody study fees, or any other court ordered costs. The state reserves the right to collect on any debts owed to it. Any income assignment shall end when the state has been paid in full.

LEIDA AND ERIC REPORTEDLY SPOTTED TOGETHER

Leida’s stipulation to dismiss the legal separation was filed one day after blogger John Yates reported during a YouTube live that Leida and Eric have been spotted together recently.

“For at least the last two weekends, Eric has been picking Leida up in their Corvette and taking weekend trips together dressed to the nines,” John captioned an Instagram photo allegedly showing Eric at Leida’s apartment.

John’s source says Eric has been picking Leida up Friday night and then dropping her off on Sunday night. “Also she’s getting tons of Amazon packages,” the source adds.

LEIDA MARGARETHA LEFT THE COUNTRY?

If you are wondering why John Yates’ source made no mention of Leida’s son, Alessandro, that may be because Alessandro is no longer in the United States.

Last month, John shared a series of reported text messages between Eric Rosenbrook and another blogger. In the texts, the person alleged to be Eric revealed that Leida returned to Indonesia with her son after the passing of their five-week-old daughter, Alisa.

“[Leida] did leave the country last week,” the texts read. “Took her son home and left him with her parents. Then returned.”

The other person in the messages asks Eric if the police were aware of Leida’s trip to Indonesia. “Yes, the police know she left,” the texts read. “But I think it was after she returned they found out. I didn’t know until after she was arrested last week for the bail jumping charge for not updating her address.”

The texts were originally shared by John on July 22, so I assume Leida’s alleged trip to Indonesia took place the week of July 15. The person in the text messages later states Leida left on a Saturday and returned on a Wednesday, which would likely mean July 12 – July 16.

Leida was arrested for felony bail jumping on July 17.

Below is John’s Instagram post with all of the text messages.

LEIDA MARGARETHA PLEADS INSANITY?

Leida Margaretha was in court yesterday stemming from her January arrest for mistreatment of an animal and disorderly conduct (with dangerous weapon and domestic abuse assessments).

As Starcasm previously reported, the judge in the case ordered Leida to undergo a psychological evaluation back in May. The order was because Leida “entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect or there is reason to believe that mental disease or defect will otherwise become an issue.”

Yesterday’s hearing was a follow-up that was supposed to include the results of the examination. Unfortunately, the NGI report (Not Guilty by reason of Insanity) had not been received. As a result, the review hearing was adjourned and rescheduled for October 1.

Leida is also still facing the felony bail jumping charge from July. That case is essentially an extension of the January case and included a similar docket entry for yesterday’s hearing.

Does this mean Leida Margaretha is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity?

The judge’s order for an evaluation includes a very important “or” in it:

[The Defendant] entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect OR there is reason to believe that mental disease or defect will otherwise become an issue.

Leida has been very open about her mental issues, including her tendency to self-harm. It would seem very likely her psychological issues will “become an issue” in the case, which would merit the psychological evaluation.

I haven’t seen any confirmation that Leida has (or plans to) plead not guilty by reason of insanity or mental defect. If that changes, I will update this article.

Leida is still facing a charge of felony bail jumping after her July 17 arrest. Eric Rosenbrook is still facing domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct charges after his arrest following an altercation with Leida on July 4.

As yet there have been no criminal charges filed in regards to the passing of Eric and Leida’s 5-week-old daughter, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, last month.

