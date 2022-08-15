90 Day Fiancé‘s Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone have done a lot of moving since Thaís has come to the United States. When she first arrived Patrick was living in Austin with his brother John. Soon enough, all three of then moved to Dallas, and now, at the tell-all special Patrick revealed they were now living in Las Vegas. Does Patrick move a lot for work? What does he do for a living?
As Patrick explained on the Season 9 while analyzing Bilal’s behavior, he’s a salesman. In fact, he’s a door-to-door salesman. According to Patrick, he makes $1,000 selling security systems to homeowners and recruiting other sellers. There may be a bit more to the story.
Some viewers of the show are concerned that the company Patrick works for may be an MLM, or a multi-level marketing company. In essence, most MLMS make their money from recruiting people to sell, and for them to recruit more people. The crux is that signing up to be a seller in an MLM using involves an investment on the seller’s part. In contrast, a normal job would hire you and pay you instead of asking money from you. The structure of these businesses forms a pyramid shape, with only the people at the top turning a profit, and the people at the bottom actually paying in to keep the structure afloat.
Patrick works for a smart-home security system company called Vivint, and although it has been questioned for being an MLM, it is a traditional company and Patrick now works as a Regional Sales Manager. Part of his job is to recruit people to sell for them, but it’s in a traditional sales structure.
Patrick started working for Vivint in 2013 after he was banned from Olympic weightlifting in the United States in 2012 for using HRH, or human growth hormone. He was rookie of the year in 2013, but took a few years off from working there to train for the Olympic games in Brazil. He was disqualified, however, 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, for using testoterone.