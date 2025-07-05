90 DAY FIANCÉ Eric Rosenbrook arrested for domestic battery EXCLUSIVE

The acrimonious marriage between 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 stars Leida Margaretha and Eric Rosenbrook has resulted in another arrest.

According to police records, Eric Rosenbrook was arrested just before 3AM Saturday. He is currently in custody of the Adams County Jail in Wisconsin on charges of domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct.

The 47-year-old’s arrest comes after his wife, Leida Margaretha, posted a series of Instagram stories claiming he slapped her multiple times. She also posted video of Eric allegedly passed out drunk behind the wheel of her car.

ERIC ROSENBROOK ARREST DETAILS

“I can’t believe he did it again,” Leida started her first clip, “but this time he cannot make up sh*t.”

Leida claimed Eric had been drinking and asked to hold the couple’s baby. (It was revealed Leida was pregnant when she was arrested after an altercation with Eric in January.) Leida refused to allow Eric to hold the child. From Leida’s video:

His face was so red and he looks like so sleepy like that. Of course I’m not gonna let him carry my baby, carry my daughter, right? And because of that, he get agitated. He slapped me again. He slapped me hard. He was yelling at me in front of me.

Leida pointed out that previous altercations with Eric resulted in her arrest, but it was always him who was the aggressor — usually after drinking. She said this time will be different because she documented everything.

ERIC ROSENBROOK PASSED OUT DRUNK?

After talking about what happened, Leida went outside of the couple’s residence and filmed Eric in the driver’s seat of her car. He was was sitting in the driver’s seat slumped over the steering wheel.

Leida said he was passed out and unresponsive. She banged on the driver side window and Eric didn’t respond.

“I want to see if he’s still untouchable from this,” Leida said. “I want to see if he still unable to get charges.”

In a later video, Leida claimed Eric drove off in her car. “He stole my car,” she said. “So I told the police, ‘Hey I’m gonna [inaudible] reporting a stolen car because that car is actually under my name.'”

As previously mentioned, Eric was booked on charges of domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct. As yet, there is no theft charge in regards to Leida’s car. There is also no DUI or DWI charge.

Leida also went through a garbage can and highlighted multiple empty alcoholic drink containers. The containers included three 8% alcohol drinks and one 16% alcohol drink.

Police officers reportedly asked Leida if she wanted a no contact order put in place. She stated she hopes to have an arrangement where Eric can only contact her via email so all of their communication will be documented.

ARE ERIC AND LEIDA SPLITTING UP?

“This time it’s over,” Leida said of her relationship with Eric. “I am done…I don’t feel safe.”

Leida previously filed for divorce from Eric early last year. She quickly changed her mind and the case was dismissed less than two weeks after it was filed.

Leida Margaretha is still facing multiple charges after an altercation with Eric resulted in her arrest in January. Those charges include intentionally mistreating an animal, domestic disorderly conduct (with use of a dangerous weapon), and felony bail jumping. She is due back in court next month for a review hearing.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









