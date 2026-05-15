90 DAY FIANCÉ Nikki Exotika in ICU after heart attack: ‘I need a Triple Bypass Surgery’

90 Day Fiancé Season 10 star Nikki Exotika is back in the ICU after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

Nikki posted on social media earlier this week about having heath issues, and yesterday she revealed she went to the ER:

I have been admitted to the hospital till tomorrow! I had elevated levels of tropolin [sic] in my blood 🩸 because I suffered a minor heart attack 🫀 earlier today. My cardiologist told me to get to the emergency room 🚨 immediately! I’m on heparin right now and monitored closely with EKG, echocardiogram, and a Halter [sic] monitor. Tomorrow, I will be transported to Hackensack Medical Center to have more extensive testing on my heart and arteries with catheterization & contrast. From there the cardiologist at the hospital will determine if I will be prepped for stenting surgery. This is all happening so fast 💨😔🙏🏼

Earlier today, Nikki shared an emotional video from her hospital bed and provided the following update in the caption:

I just had my angiogram at Hackensack Medical Center, there’s too much damage to my arteries and now I need a Triple Bypass Surgery on my heart probably Monday. I am in the ICU now 🫀🤦🏼‍♀️ I don’t know if I’m gonna make it through this. I guess now I can start a GoFundMe to cover my bills for a couple months. Any help I would greatly appreciate it!

Nikki’s video:



90 Day Fiancé viewers may recall Nikki Exotika had very serious complications from a surgery in October of last year. Nikki later shared an update revealing that her complications were due in part to her turning down a blood transfusion because she didn’t want vaccinated blood.

In her posts earlier this week, Nikki seemed to suggest her current issues may be tied to the COVID vaccine as well. Below are some of her recent posts, including a screen cap of a video she shared in her stories.

MAY 10 – I hope no one ever has to go through what I’m going through right now! 😩I’ve been having some trouble with my breathing and heartburn🫀 feelings since after getting 💉💉💉 it’s just been getting worse. Started last September after I got Covid again and I got really sick for 3 weeks.. I’ve had a lingering cough that has not completely gone away, so I still have a viral infection in my lungs 🫁. But then now I’m also having severe acid reflux, which is now causing heartburn on top of everything so I don’t know if everything is connected or it’s two separate issues happening at the same time. I’m so frustrated because in October I went to go see a cardiologist. They said my heart is healthy and it’s pumping just fine. I did a stress test , EkG , I also did a lung x-ray because I used to vape which I quit over a year ago. Everything came out ok! I just did a chest CT Scan yesterday to determine a viral infection or blood 🩸 clots ✅ I can’t drink alcohol. I can’t eat spicy food, but I can’t even dance and I can’t even walk long periods without being winded. This is not normal. I don’t know if my body is slowly shutting down or maybe it’s from the remaining silicone injections from many years ago. Yes, I’ve done removals, but I don’t know to the extent what it can do in the bloodstream. I’ve been under the knife over 100 times! If plastic surgery didn’t take me out, then this is DEFINITELY not TAKING me down!!! ✊🏻I’m a fighter! Always have been! My family has been here supporting me, my closest friends, and even Igor. He has actually been helping in healing ❤️‍🩹 my heart from the inside.🥰 Just Pray we figure out what is going on in my body and how I can treat or cure it!🙏🏼😔 P.S. i’m putting my story out there because maybe someone else is dealing with the same symptoms, maybe someone had the same issues and they took an antibiotic or supplement and felt better. Trust me I’m doing everything at this point. BROMELAIN, NATTOKLINASE, CURCUMIN+BLACK PEPPER, to detox, the heavy metals

MAY 11 – ***UPDATE*** (CT SCAN) there’s plaque buildup in my arteries calcification of arteries CAD. , which is preventing enough blood to get to my heart 🫀, possible angina, but I have to go back to the cardiologist for an angiogram. I also have a 1.73 cm kidney Stone, aside from having GERD, June 11, I go for my endoscopy and colonoscopy. I also have stuff going on inside my lungs like bronchitis that’s been lingering. I mean I just got the whole PU-PU platter today of all ailments. I’m so over it.😩 I’m waiting to have a conversation with my PC physician about these findings, and to go over this report with me. I’m gonna try to get through this one… I don’t know if I’m gonna make it though… it’s ALOT! Prayers 🙏🏼 💖💫✨

We wish Nikki the best in her surgery and hope for a speedy recovery.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com