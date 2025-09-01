90 DAY FIANCÉ Tigerlily’s van catches fire with children inside

90 Day Fiancé stars Adnan and Tigerlily Abdelfattah celebrated their son Zeyn’s first birthday with a trip to an indoor waterpark resort this week. Unfortunately, the family’s celebration quickly turned to frustration — and then terror.

Tigerlily revealed in a series of Instagram story posts that she had an unpleasant customer service experience at the Kalahari indoor water park in Round Rock, Texas. Then, shortly after picking up their camper van from the valet, the van caught fire.

Tigerlily says they were driving and her children were inside when the fire started. No one was harmed after Adnan put the fire out, but Tigerlily was clearly suspicious of the Kalahari staff and she says the incident is currently “under active investigation.”

TIGERLILY VAN FIRE RECAP

Adnan and Tigerlily’s son Zeyn turned one on August 29, and the Abdelfattah family took a road trip to celebrate.

“Our family traveled to Kalahari to celebrate our baby Zeyn’s first birthday – but the trip ended in a nightmare,” Tigerlily writes. She then reveals that they had issues with the resort after extending their stay.

“Staff refused to give us working keys to our room for nearly six hours,” she says. “Each time we stood in line like other guests, we were pulled aside and told we couldn’t be helped – while everyone else was being given access.:

More from Tigerlily:

We repeatedly asked for the manager, and staff confirmed she knew we were upset, but she still refused to come. Only when Adnan finally raised his voice and made it clear we weren’t leaving did she appear. She wasn’t apologetic, offered no explanation, and the entire interaction felt dismissive and wrong. While waiting, we went to B-Lux to get food, but after 45 minutes we were told our order had never been placed. Hungry children, no access to our room, no accountability from management – there was nothing left for us at this resort. That’s when we decided we could not stay another day.

After the couple decided to leave early, things got worse.

“As we packed to leave, the unthinkable happened,” Tigerlily says. “Minutes after valet returned our camper van, thick smoke erupted from the back while we were driving with our children inside.”

Tigerlily includes a photo of what appears to be damage caused to the van from the fire:

Thankfully, Tigerlily and Adnan responded quickly.

“In seconds, I threw the doors open and pulled the kids to safety while Adnan charged toward the flames and put the fire out himself.”

Tigerlily implies the fire may not have been a coincidence. “The fire department and police responded and filed official reports,” she reveals. “This is now under active investigation, including review of the resort’s surveillance footage. The only people who had access to our van during this time were valet or hotel staff.”

“We’re shaken but grateful our children are safe,” Tigerlily assures her followers. “Families deserve better,” she adds.

Just in case there was any confusion about the which resort they were staying at, Tigerlily clarifies. “For everyone asking: this happened at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas.”

TIGERLILY’S CAMPER VAN

Tigerlily has previously talked about having a camper van prior to marrying Adnan. “I got a camper van and had it custom built so we could do van life,” she revealed on Instagram in October of 2024.

“I homeschooled my children, and my youngest can’t do commercial air travel,” she explained, “so I thought we would explore the US and visit national parks and learn on the road. We were able to experience true freedom. It was amazing!”

The post was accompanied by the camper van photo above. I assume that is the same van that caught fire this weekend, but that has not been confirmed.

Adnan and Tigerlily’s ordeal sounds terrifying, and we are so happy no one was hurt. We will continue to monitor the story and share any major updates.

