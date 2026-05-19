90 DAY FIANCÉ Eric Rosenbrook domestic battery case update EXCLUSIVE

90 Day Fiancé Season 6 star Eric Rosenbrook plans to plead guilty to disorderly conduct stemming from an alleged altercation with his wife Leida Margaretha in July of last year. As a result of the guilty plea, the domestic battery charge against Eric will be dismissed.

Eric’s guilty plea is part of a diversion agreement that will also result in the disorderly conduct charge being lessened to an ordinance violation if Eric completes the requirements of the agreement without violating the terms for a period of 12 months.

From the agreement filed in court earlier today:

It is agreed that if the defendant complies with the conditions of this agreement, the State will move to amend the charge to a Disorderly Conduct ordinance violation, contrary to Adams County Ordinance 275.1H(1) for a fine + court costs which would total $267.50.

ERIC ROSENBROOK DIVERSION REQUIREMENTS

In order to avoid the criminal charges being re-instated, Eric Rosenbrook must adhere to a list of conditions. Below are a few examples from the list:

• Successfully complete a Domestic Violence Assessment and any recommended follow up services. The defendant must provide written documentation of compliance with this condition.

• Maintain absolute sobriety as to alcohol and controlled substances unless prescribed. Take all medications, if any, as prescribed.

• Not to be present in any bars or establishments primarily serving alcohol except for employment purposes.

Eric is rather fond of alcohol, so those stipulations will likely be the most difficult.

ERIC ROSENBROOK ARREST DETAILS

As Starcasm was the first to report, Eric Rosenbrook was arrested early in the AM on July 5, 2025 after an alleged altercation with his wife, Leida Margaretha. Eric was initially charged with domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct.

Eric was still in jail when the incident happened with the couple’s five-week-old daughter Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook that eventually resulted in her death on July 9. The Initial Assessment of Alisa’s death completed by the Adams County Health and Human Services Department “found a preponderance of the evidence to substantiate maltreatment of physical abuse to the infant by the mother.” The agency stated “no criminal charges have been filed in this case, and the investigation remains open.”

Below is a video with details about Eric’s altercation with Leida, including video she posted showing Eric asleep behind the wheel of her car:

Charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and having an open container were later added after Eric was found in Leida’s car in the parking lot of a local gas station. Eric was found guilty of the OWI charge after pleading no contest on January 7. The open container charge was dismissed.

Leida Margaretha is still facing multiple felony charges for theft and fraud. Check Starcasm’s Leida Margaretha category to get caught up on those.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com