Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard shared secret intimate moments before marriage

Jill Duggar spills the tea in her memoir Counting the Cost and recently shared an excerpt revealing a major 19 Kids and Counting moment with her now-husband Derick Dillard was faked for cameras – the pair actually spent several intimate moments getting to know each other after fans thought they said goodbye.
Read the story of how her courtship with Derick was nothing like we believe in Jill’s own words below…
Jill Duggar Derick Dillard Courtship
Jill Duggar is the 4th child of Jim Bob and Michelle, stars of 19 Kids and Counting, a TLC reality program which ran for 10 seasons. Cameras continued to follow sisters Jill and Jessa with a spin off series Counting On, after 19 Kids was cancelled due to brother Joshua being sentenced to prison for possessing inappropriate content of minors.
Of all the Duggar kids, Jill has always been a ‘fan favorite,’ due to being seen as a rebel or ‘black sheep.’ Jill was the first Duggar daughter to get married, courting Derick Dillard for only 3 months before tying the knot.
Courtship, how fundamentalist Christians refer to dating (with intention), is typically a chaperoned experience and the Dillard’s were no different – father Jim Bob accompanied the couple while Derick was on a two-year mission trip in Nepal.
While fans think they know what happened in Kathmandu, it turns out that there was a lot happening between Derick and Jill once the cameras stopped rolling. A major scene from 19 Kids and Counting was faked, and the couple got spicy after fans thought they said goodbye.
Staged scene for 19 Kids and Counting
There are two 19 Kids and Counting episodes that document Derick and Jill’s time meeting in Nepal. (The pair first met on Skype!) In the latter, the pair say a tearful goodbye and fans see Jill head back to America leaving Derick behind.
As it turns out this scene was actually staged! According to her memoir Counting the Cost, Jill got to spend another week in Nepal with her then-“boyfriend” Dillard. While together the two shared intimate moments, highlighted in the Instagram post below:
We learn a few things from the excerpt: one, Jill and Derick were sneaking around behind (well… in front of…) Jim Bob’s back in a BEDROOM… and also, the pair said “I love you” pretty much immediately after meeting.
They are now parents to sons Israel David, Samuel Scott, and Frederick “Freddy” Michael so we guess it was all for the best!
