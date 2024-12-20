| |

Kim Kardashian’s Winter Heat SKIMS campaign features hair from viral Orthodox Jewish wig designer Shani Lechan

ByAshley Marie

Shani Lechan is well known in the Orthodox Jewish community for her one of a kind custom human hair wigs. Lechan’s ‘Shani’s Wigs’ also has many celebrity clients… her latest? Kim Kardashian.

Who is Shani Lechan?

Shani Lechan is a Brooklyn-based businesswoman and founder of Shani’s Wigs, go-to hair supplier for the Orthodox Jewish elite and other wig wearers. Though deeply rooted in her heritage, Lechan provides natural-looking styles for women of all backgrounds, not just those who cover their hair for religious purposes.

Gaining a following for her custom, high quality human hair designs, Shani has no doubt blown up thanks to social media. Featured in Vogue, Forbes, The New York Times (and now Starcasm!), Lechan is happy to style you at her Franklin Avenue brick and mortar storefront… for a price… her shop carries wigs upwards of $10,000 and higher!

Kim Kardashian in Shani’s Wigs

Shani Lechan’s wigs have been featured on several notable figures such as popular Orthodox Jewish content creator Miriam Malnik-Ezagui and supermodel Naomi Campbell. The latest celebrity to be featured in one of Shani’s Wigs is none other than The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian.

Shared in an adorable social media video, Shani, with the help of Miriam Malnik-Ezagui, makes the announcement that her hair has been featured on the SKIMS mogul in a campaign for the brand and even has the wig in her shop for Ezagui to try on.

Kim wore the long blonde hair with a center part for the Winter Heat SKIMS campaign; her Sweater Knit loungewear collection featuring a very unorthodox faux-fur bikini. Kardashian also added ‘about 2lbs of hairspray’ which Lechan promptly washed out of the wig upon its return.

A month before the campaign was posted, Shani teased a big accomplishment on Instagram saying she couldn’t share it publicly because it ‘hadn’t happened yet.‘ Once the photo shoot came out she excitedly shared the news with her more than 150K+ followers.

Turns out many of Lechan’s celebrity clients make the wig designer sign an NDA prohibiting her from promoting the transaction publicly, but Kardashian did not… so she’s shouting it from the roof tops! And rightfully so

Shani’s Wigs is located at 552 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, New York.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



