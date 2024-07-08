There’s been tons of speculation about whether or not TLC’s Doubling Down with the Derricos will be back for Season 6 after the announcement of their shocking split. Many seemed to think this signaled the end of the show.
A bit shocking: Deon and Karen Derrico, from TLC's Doubling Down With the Derricos are divorcing!@TMZ broke the news and said they filed on June 4, and it was finalized by June 6th.
The couple have 14 children and were married for 19 years. pic.twitter.com/xEXl3C6Neq
— Starcasm (@starcasm) June 14, 2024
Will They Be Back?
Last week Deon announced that they are currently filming, and promises that viewers will get to see “everything that’s been going on.”
Deon confirmed Doubling Down with the Derricos will be back for Season 6!
“We are currently filming everything that’s been going on,” Deon Derrico shared in a live video on Instagram last week. https://t.co/LxDzkr5ZFT pic.twitter.com/mzLt5AgZuN
— Starcasm (@starcasm) July 8, 2024
Deon says viewers will be able to find out “exactly what happened” and says there are a lot of “moving parts,” and that they’ve “been through a lot.”
He emphasized that their primary goal is to make sure their kids feel loved and are happy.
Still, he wanted to make sure that the viewers can follow along with them and see where they go from here, which they don’t even know at this point.
The news was kind of buried in a tribute his daughters made for their cousin Amani, who needs a new liver because of an autoimmune disorder.