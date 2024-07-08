Is ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ coming back for Season 6 after divorce bombshell?

There’s been tons of speculation about whether or not TLC’s Doubling Down with the Derricos will be back for Season 6 after the announcement of their shocking split. Many seemed to think this signaled the end of the show.

Will They Be Back?

Last week Deon announced that they are currently filming, and promises that viewers will get to see “everything that’s been going on.”

Deon says viewers will be able to find out “exactly what happened” and says there are a lot of “moving parts,” and that they’ve “been through a lot.”

He emphasized that their primary goal is to make sure their kids feel loved and are happy.

Still, he wanted to make sure that the viewers can follow along with them and see where they go from here, which they don’t even know at this point.

The news was kind of buried in a tribute his daughters made for their cousin Amani, who needs a new liver because of an autoimmune disorder.




