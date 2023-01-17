Tiffany “New York” Pollard to star on College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2

There’s no argument to be had: Tiffany Pollard is a reality tv LEGEND. The star of I Love New York is headed to class in the second season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition and we cannot wait!
Bye, Pumkin!
Tiffany Pollard burst onto the scene in 2006 as a contestant on Flavor Flav’s hit reality show Flavor of Love.
At the time of filming, Pollard was only 23, but her impact was monumental. Over 7.5 million people watched the Flavor of Love season 2 finale, which she was a part of.
Numerous spin-offs came from the Flavor of Love genre, including several for Tiffany Pollard herself. I Love New York, a dating series centered around the star finding love, ran for two seasons in 2007.
Pollard also starred in New York Goes to Hollywood and New York Goes to Work.
Some of “New York”‘s most popular reality tv moments are her fights with follow contestant Brooke “Pumkin” Thompson, including the spit heard round the world:
College Hill: Celebrity Edition
Now 41, Tiffany Pollard continues to make a name for herself in the reality television realm.
Set to star on College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2, “New York” already seems to have beef with some of her costars:
Yes, it looks like Ray J is returning! A repeat member from season one, the cast of season two also includes Kanye’s ex Amber Rose, Joseline Hernandez, Parker McKenna Posey, professional basketball player Iman Shumpert, Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers, and O’Ryan Browner.
College Hill: Celebrity Edition on BET follows “iconic celebrities ditching their lavish lifestyles for the (college) experience.” Season two will find cast members enrolled at Alabama State University, which boasts a historically black campus.
According to this Instagram post by Pollard, we think the cast is doing a great job blending in with the students at ASU.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com