Kris Jenner Accuses Ray J of “Terrorizing” Kim Kardashian for Two Decades as Legal Battle Escalates

A bitter legal dispute between Kris Jenner and Ray J has intensified, with Jenner accusing him of “terrorizing” her daughter, Kim Kardashian, for nearly 20 years in an effort to remain relevant in the public eye. The accusation appears in a recent court declaration filed as part of an ongoing defamation lawsuit, marking the latest chapter in a feud rooted in the pair’s early-2000s relationship and the infamous 2007 sex tape that helped catapult Kardashian into global fame.

In her filing, Jenner states that she has “watched [Ray J] publicly terrorize my daughter by continually talking, and lying, about her in the press to try and keep himself relevant.” She alleges that his repeated public comments, interviews, and social media statements have caused emotional distress and reputational harm, not only to Kardashian but to their wider family and business ventures. Jenner further argues that Ray J’s recent claims — including allegations that the Kardashian-Jenner family is under federal investigation for criminal conduct — are categorically false and defamatory.

The legal conflict started after Ray J publicly suggested that members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were involved in unlawful activity, prompting Jenner and Kardashian to file a defamation suit seeking damages. However, Ray J has forcefully denied wrongdoing and responded with a countersuit that significantly widens the scope of the conflict.

In his lawsuit, Ray J alleges that Kardashian and Jenner violated a 2023 settlement agreement related to disputes over their sex tape and subsequent public commentary. According to his complaint, the agreement included a six-million-dollar settlement and provisions barring all parties from publicly discussing the tape or disparaging one another. He claims that Kardashian and Jenner breached that agreement by referencing the tape and related issues on their Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, after the settlement had been reached.

According to a report from Yahoo Entertainment, Ray J claims that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner violated a $6 million settlement agreement by discussing the sex tape on their reality show, and he is seeking $1 million in damages along with interest, attorneys’ fees, additional compensation, and the dismissal of defamation claims against him.

Beyond the alleged contract breach, Ray J’s lawsuit revives a longstanding controversy over how the sex tape was released in 2007. He claims that Kardashian and Jenner were actively involved in negotiating its distribution with Vivid Entertainment, contradicting the long-held public narrative that the tape was leaked without Kardashian’s consent. He further alleges that a lawsuit filed against Vivid at the time was part of a strategic effort to generate publicity ahead of the family’s reality television debut.

Jenner’s legal team has denied these assertions, maintaining that Ray J is attempting to rewrite history and use inflammatory allegations to remain in headlines. In her declaration, Jenner describes his conduct as a sustained campaign of harassment that has spanned two decades, arguing that she can no longer remain silent as her daughter’s character and reputation are repeatedly called into question.

The intertwined lawsuits now encompass claims of defamation, breach of contract, and reputational damage, transforming what began as a dispute over public statements into a high-stakes legal battle revisiting one of the most consequential moments in celebrity pop culture history. As the case proceeds, the courts will determine whether Ray J’s statements rise to the level of defamation and whether the alleged settlement agreement was in fact violated. Until then, the conflict continues to play out both in legal filings and in the court of public opinion.