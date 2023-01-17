Kim Kardashian, Tobey Maguire visit inmates in solitary confinement to discuss mental health

An unlikely duo is teaming up to fight for prison reform! Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire and mogul Kim Kardashian visited solitary confinement together with a camera crew in tow.
The two met with inmates to learn more about how the punishment of solitude affects mental health.
Tobey and Kim spotted in Crescent City, CA
Reports say that Tobey Maguire and Kim Kardashian were spotted in Crescent City CA together late last week.
Looks like the pair spent a day at Pelican Bay State Prison, visiting inmates along with Scott Budnick, well-known executive producer of They Call Us Monsters, a documentary about teenage convicts who are being tried as adults.
Afterward they were seen enjoying a business lunch at The Chart Room restaurant. The town of 6,700 quickly got word and Kardashian can be seen in photos handling the flood of fans with ease.
Posing with several restaurant guests, the entire interaction was also allegedly caught on camera.
Why Pelican Bay State Prison?
The reason why this crew of celebrities are highlighting Pelican Bay could be very interesting.
The official website for Pelican Bay says that Pelican Bay State Prison (PBSP) is designed to house California’s most serious criminal offenders in a secure, safe, and disciplined institutional setting… and it looks like the emphasis may be on ‘disciplined.’
Shockingly, the prison has been under attack for its solitary confinement strategies for years, with many inmates participating in hunger strikes against the horrible conditions.
The prisoners are demanding “an end to indefinite stays” in so-called “Security Housing Units” — independent cells where prisoners are isolated for as long as 23 hours a day.
Kardashian in prison
This is not the first time that Kim has gone into the depths of a prison to make real change.
The star has dedicated herself to prison reform and has spoken at length about why she believes in the cause. Recently staring on Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project on Oxygen, Kardashian seems fully dedicated to reform.
