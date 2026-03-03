Drinking Streamer OnlyUseMeBlade shows his toe amputation, police later ended his stream

Online streamer Brian Risso, known as OnlyUseMeBlade, first became famous on YouTube in the early 2000s for playing Call of Duty with only a knife, and has more recently made a career out of drinking on stream. He recently took a year off to get sober, and he revealed to his audience that during this break, he had several toes amputated on his right foot.

According to Blade, the amputation happened about six or seven months ago. Blade showed his wrapped foot on stream and even pulled out the special insole he has to wear in his right shoe for his toeless foot.

He explained that his foot needs to be wrapped once a week for wound care and that he has regular appointments with a foot doctor.

Blade, who has type 2 diabetes, had a wounded toe that had trouble healing several years ago, which became a topic of conversation for his viewers. He said the toe had already healed once, but then a bone infection set in, forcing him to choose between losing his toe or his entire foot.

He also mentioned that quitting smoking helped his recovery a lot. He’s even described the odd sensation of “phantom toes,” feeling a missing toe that isn’t there, which, according to his doctor, is completely normal.

Although it’s clear Blade has faced serious physical consequences from his drinking, he has returned to drinking on stream. After he passed out from drinking during this particular stream, police stormed into his room and turned off the stream.





#ONLYUSEmeBLADE#streamerlife