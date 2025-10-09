BREAKING AMISH Sabrina Burkholder evicted, ‘DCF has the kids in foster care’ EXCLUSIVE

Are you curious what Breaking Amish and Return To Amish star Sabrina Burkholder has been up to since her last appearance on TLC? Starcasm has some startling updates that include multiple arrests, another baby, an eviction, and a Christmas Day burglary involving a homeless Onlyfans model named Tigger.

In this article, we will cover Sabrina’s new boyfriend, new child, and her eviction earlier this year.

If you prefer to get your news via YouTube, here is our video with all of the exclusive updates on Sabrina — including information not in our articles:

RECAP OF SABRINA ON BREAKING AMISH

Sabrina Burkholder made her television debut in 2012 as the only former Mennonite featured on TLC’s break-out hit reality series Breaking Amish.

TLC continued to follow Sabrina’s life on Breaking Amish and its numerous spin-offs, including Breaking Amish: Brave New World and Return To Amish.

During the years she filmed with TLC, Sabrina went through a lot — including giving birth to multiple children, several relationships, and multiple arrests. The arrests stemmed from Sabrina’s struggles with drug addiction, a problem that would eventually result in her losing custody of her children.

Sabrina Burkholder’s most recent appearance on TLC was Season 7 of Return To Amish, which aired in the spring of 2023.

The Return To Amish Season 7 finale aired on May 16, 2023 and included the birth of Sabrina’s fifth child, daughter Kalani. Kalani’s father was Jethro Nolt, who appeared on the show with Sabrina.

When the episode featuring the birth aired, Kalani was already 20 months old. Sabrina gave birth to Kalani Ariyah via cesarean section on September 7, 2021.

In addition, by the time the Return To Amish Season 7 finale aired, Sabrina had already given birth to her sixth child — and the father wasn’t Jethro.

SABRINA BURKHOLDER’S NEW BOYFRIEND SCOTTIE

Sabrina and Jethro broke up not long after filming the Return To Amish Season 7 finale. Sabrina revealed a couple years later that she had not seen Jethro in person since 2021. (As previously mentioned, their daughter Kalani was born in September of 2021, so they parted ways soon after.)

In March of 2022, Sabrina Burkholder went Facebook official with a new man named Scottie Harville. In October of 2022, Sabrina shared a photo on social media with a series of sonograms revealing she was pregnant with her sixth child.

On February 22, 2023 Sabrina gave birth to son Aro Reno.

#BreakingAmish Sabrina Burkholder gave birth to her 6th child, son Aro, last week after keeping her pregnancy a complete secret! (Sabrina and boyfriend Jethro Nolt reportedly split late last year.) #ReturnToAmish https://t.co/R2NHHYZkZH — Starcasm (@starcasm) February 27, 2023

SABRINA BURKHOLDER EVICTION

Sabrina, Scottie, and four of her children moved into half of a duplex located in Sarasota County in August of 2023. The duplex owner, who is a disabled veteran in her 80s, filed eviction proceedings against Sabrina and Scottie in January of 2025.

Over multiple filings, the property owner recounted her experience having Sabrina and Scottie as tenants/squatters. The filings include some startling claims about Sabrina and Scottie.

The duplex owner says she was strong armed into letting Sabrina, Scottie and four of her children move into the other half of her duplex by a man named Stephen, whom she hired to help fix up the property.

The owner says her expenses for the half of the duplex was $2,000 a month, and she wanted to ask $4,000 a month for rent.

Scottie worked for Stephen as a handyman, but the only pay he received was in the form of a place to stay. Stephen talked the duplex owner down to $2,000 a month for Sabrina and her family. As part of the deal, Stephen agreed to move the family out as soon as another property of his was available.

Below are a couple excerpts from the property owner’s eviction filings. Last names for everyone except Sabrina and Scottie have been redacted. Addresses and other similar information have also been removed or altered.

After Stephen had moved them in, I found out they were a HOMELESS FAMILY OF SIX – two adults – and the four children, all under five years old – were all in diapers. And Scottie and Sabrina had no income…They not only couldn’t afford to pay rent, they couldn’t afford diapers. I ended up buying the babies diapers because I didn’t know what else to do. …When I realized that there was no way the tenants were going to be able to pay the rent, I demanded that Stephen pay their rent FOR them – which he reluctantly did – for ONE month. Two-thousand dollars $2,000). The tenants have been there for almost seventeen months. Since August 16, 2023.

Last December, 2023, Scottie and Sabrina were both in jail for some kind of robbery (or grand theft, or something). Scottie got out of jail first, and went back to the house. I had set up security cameras. When my phone notified me that someone was inside the unit, I called the police. It turned out to be Scottie who had gotten in without a key. One of the police officers I had asked to come to the house told Scottie, “This is your HOME. If SHE (meaning me, the owner)- If SHE knocks at your door, SHE can’t even come inside. This is your HOME.” Hearing this from a police officer totally emboldened Scottie, and totally deflated me. They feel a sense of entitlement to live in my property.

#BreakingAmish and #ReturnToAmish star Sabrina Burkholder says she overdosed on heroin in June and paramedics had to administer multiple doses of Narcan to revive her after her heart stopped beating. She's currently back in rehab: https://t.co/TVmYib9ZHq — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 9, 2018

They’ve financially devastated me. These people – who are destroying my life – just don’t care. Sabrina has no intention of moving out. She’s the last one left. DCF has the kids in foster care because Scottie and Sabrina who had been FORMER drug addicts when Stephen moved them in, decided to dabble in drug addiction again and DCF came and got the four kids. Now, Scottie is in jail again, and now Sabrina has my rental property all to herself. To her credit, Sabrina has earned the privilege of visitation with her kids now, by giving up her drug habit. But it appears that that has even strengthened her resolve to treat my property as her own and keep it.

In February of 2025, a judge ruled in favor of the duplex owner and Sabrina was ordered to turn over possession of the property.

It’s unclear what the current custody situation is with Sabrina’s children. She has recently posted photos and videos of some of her kids online, including photos shared on Facebook in the past couple weeks.

The duplex owner mentions that Sabrina and Scottie were arrested for “some kind of robbery (or grand theft, or something)” in December of 2023. She also reveals that Scottie was back in jail at the time of the eviction filing.

Starcasm also has all the exclusive details on Sabrina Burkholder’s arrest, as well as Scottie’s arrests.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com