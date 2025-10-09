RETURN TO AMISH Sabrina Burkholder arrest details EXCLUSIVE

Breaking Amish star Sabrina Burkholder‘s troubles continued after she finished filming the last season of Return To Amish in 2021, including an eviction and felony arrest.

Starcasm’s YouTube video with all of our exclusive updates on Sabrina:

SABRINA BURKHOLDER AND SCOTTIE HARVILLE

Sabrina broke up with Jethro Nolt soon after the birth of their second child (Sabrina’s fifth), Kalani Ariyah, on September 7, 2021.

In March of 2022, Sabrina Burkholder went Facebook official with a new man named Scottie Harville. In October of 2022, Sabrina shared a photo on social media with a series of sonograms revealing she was pregnant with her sixth child.

On February 22, 2023 Sabrina gave birth to son Aro Reno.

SABRINA BURKHOLDER ARRESTED

Sabrina and Scottie were both arrested and charged with felony grand theft on December 26, 2023. The criminal complaint alleges Sabrina, Scottie and another woman were caught on camera taking roughly $2,500 worth of window shutters from the side of a blinds store on Christmas Day.

Police were able to track Sabrina and Scottie down because the vehicle they used was registered to Sabrina. Police arrived at Sabrina and Scottie’s duplex and saw the same vehicle from the video parked in the driveway.

After being read Miranda, both Scottie and Sabrina admitted they participated in the taking of the blinds. They said they were helping a homeless woman named Tigger, who was the third person in the video.

Post Miranda Burkholder admitted that she was present and helped unbox and load the shutters into the van. She also stated “Tigger” told them they were her shutters. I asked Burkholder where “Tigger” lives and she replied “Tigger” is homeless. I asked Burkholder where “Tigger” works and she stated she doesn’t believe “Tigger” has a job. I then asked Burkholder how “Tigger” would pay for the Shutters and she stated she did not know.

I did some research into Tigger (photos above) and it appears she has an Onlyfans account. Given that she was homeless and stealing blinds, I assume she wasn’t making a lot of money from it.

Police were able to locate Tigger and the stolen blinds at her camp site next to a Slim Chickens restaurant.

Tigger also admitted to taking the items from the Domenick’s Blinds store. She told officers that she believed they were free and being discarded, even though the video depicted them opening brand new boxes to remove the shutters.

In April of 2024 Sabrina pleaded guilty to grand theft. She was sentenced to time served and adjudication of guilt was withheld. She still owes $613.00 and the courts have sent her case to collections.

Scottie received a similar sentence with an additional 90 days of probation.

Tigger had a few more prior arrests and received two years of probation after pleading guilty. Her probation was later revoked.

SCOTTIE HARVILLE DV ARREST DETAILS

Less than one year after the grand theft arrests, Scottie Harville was arrested again after an altercation with Sabrina Burkholder.

According to the officer’s affidavit from the criminal complaint, Sabrina and Scottie got into a fight on September 12, 2024, and Scottie refused to let her leave the residence. Eventually they both left to have a cigarette break and Sabrina called 911.

Scottie reportedly took her phone and threw it across the yard. When Sabrina tried to leave through the gate, Scottie allegedly grabbed her, bent her over backwards, choked her, and struck her on the side of her face.

The officer on the scene observed redness, swelling, and what appeared to be a developing bruise on Sabrina’s left cheek/eye area, where she had indicated Scottie had struck her.

Sabrina revealed to the officers that Scottie had threatened her many times before, including one instance where he used a kitchen knife to illustrate what he might do to her.

Scottie was arrested and charged with false imprisonment, domestic battery by strangulation, and preventing an emergency call. All three charges were felonies.

Scottie was found guilty on all three counts. On February 2, 2025 he was sentenced to two years in prison plus two years of probation. He is currently still incarcerated in a Florida state prison facility.

Just a few days after Scottie’s sentencing, Sabrina posted about the aftermath of the incident on social media.

“So I ended up in the ER and apparently I’ve had a sprained neck ever since I was strangled in September,” Sabrina wrote on February 5. “I thought I could just wing it and the neck pain would eventually go away on its own but it didn’t lol.”

More from Sabrina’s post:

If you’re in an abusive relationship, do yourself a favor and get out before they kill you. This is a really tough subject for me to talk about but there are not enough resources for women leaving dv. Hopefully the things I do share help save someone’s life. You never know what you’ll do until it’s you and you’re hyperventilating bc the person you love is trying to kill you. You just never know what someone is capable of frfr

On February 9, Sabrina revealed Scottie was the one who attacked her and he had been sentenced:

In September, my ex was charged with strangulation, tampering with a witness, and kidnapping. He was recently sentenced to prison for two years. He picked up a metal table and was holding it over my head ready to bash my skull in. Thank God I was able to call the cops and he dropped the table and grabbed my phone. I will never forget running as fast as I could out [to] the lane. If the cops hadn’t showed up immediately, while I was running for my life, I’d probably be dead. Thank God I managed to escape in the nick of time.

On February 12, Sabrina posted again:

RECENT SABRINA BURKHOLDER UPDATES

In many of her social media posts from earlier this year, Sabrina looks to be working for a local roofing company. In addition, she seems to have taken inspiration from Tigger with an Onlyfans account of her own. Sabrina’s social media accounts are now mostly filtered photos promoting her OF account.

However, Sabrina does occasionally post some pretty wild stuff about things happening in her area of Florida.

These posts are from July:

Another post from July:

Below is a video from earlier this month with Sabrina talking about someone in Sarasota County Florida buying illegal military equipment.

It’s unclear what the current custody situation is with Sabrina’s children. She has posted photos and videos of some of her kids, including photos shared on Facebook in the past couple weeks.

I continue to wish Sabrina the best, and I hope she has finally gotten her life on track for good.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com