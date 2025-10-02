SEEKING SISTER WIFE New Davis wife Teresa Brady was a prostitute, says wives ‘engage sexually with one another’

The Davis family from Seeking Sister Wife made their return to TLC this week. Nick, April, and Jenny have parted ways with former sister wife Danielle, and they are ready to move on with long-time family friend Teresa Brady.

“I am an HVAC specialist and an aspiring rapper,” Teresa says in her intro. What Teresa doesn’t mention in her intro is her former occupation as a prostitute.

TERESA BRADY WAS A PROSTITUTE FOR 17 YEARS

Teresa Brady appeared on The Rush Hour Podcast in an episode that dropped just after she made her debut on Seeking Sister Wife. [The full episode is embedded at the bottom of this article.]

During the course of the hour-and-a-half episode, Teresa opens up about her past, as well as her problems with producers wanting to silence her about it.

“If TLC wants to know my qualm about them, they should have let me talk about being a hooker,” Teresa tells hosts Shaun and Ajidon. “And I didn’t say hooker. I said sex worker,” Teresa continues.

“You should have let me tell my story. You should have let me tell the world why I have so much trauma instead of just making me look like this f***ing crazy lady. You know what I’m saying? This trauma comes from somewhere and I’d like the world — I have a platform to tell the world that this is the issue and you silence me. That’s not cool.”

Teresa says she turned tricks to make money to pursue her rap career. That pursuit took her all over the country, including Virginia, where she was arrested in 2014.

Teresa asserts the arrest was for prostitution, but says her record lists a charge of “residing in a bawdy house.”

Virginia court records confirm Teresa was charged with a misdemeanor count of residing in a bawdy place in July of 2014. She was found guilty and sentenced to 12 months with 11 months and 20 days suspended. I assume that means Teresa spent roughly ten days in jail.

Not long after her arrest, Teresa returned to Colorado and gave up prostitution. When asked how long she was doing it, Teresa says it was 17 years of her life.

Teresa has started her own HVAC company, which has its first install scheduled for later this week.

DO THE DAVIS WIVES HAVE SEX TOGETHER WITH NICK?

In addition to her former occupation, Teresa claims Seeking Sister Wives producers had another topic they didn’t want brought up on the show.

“On TLC, we’re supposed to say that the girls don’t engage sexually with one another,” Teresa says. “That it’s just us with Nick. That’s actually completely false. We do engage.”

Teresa is asked why producers wouldn’t want viewers to know that. “Same reason they wouldn’t let me tell my story about being like a hoe,” Teresa explains. “They wanted a little bit more wholesome, you know what I mean?”

In the preview trailer for the new season, there is a scene in which Teresa says she does not want to share Nick. Teresa says that was an inaccurate edit.

“You didn’t have to cut it to make me look like a villain,” Teresa says of the show editors. “There’s a clip that says I just want Nick all to myself. Let’s get that straight. I said it’s not like I want Nick all to myself…So they cut it and they make it look like a villain coming in trying to disrupt this happy family, and that’s not what I’m trying to do at all.”

TERESA BRADY ON NICK DAVIS

Seeking Sister Wife viewers have been having a little fun at Teresa’s expense after she complimented how Nick smells and described him as “creamy” on the show.

Teresa has seen some of the viewer comments, and she stands by her Nick praise.

“There’s a clip of me saying I love the way Nick smells. I love his creamy body. I did see that. And people are just having a heyday with that. Like, they’re just having a heyday. I hope it becomes a meme or something.”

Teresa then justifies her comment. “He is! That man uses so much lotion and so much oils and it’s just, like, you just touch him and you’re, like, cocoa butter and goodness. You know what I mean? It’s just delicious…He’s a creamy guy.”

The praise for Nick didn’t stop there, though. More from Teresa:

Nick’s a hell of a drug man. Like, I feel like he’s a hell of a drug, and I don’t mean, like, sexually. I mean, like, just everybody is enamored with Nick. I mean, strangers, people at restaurants, like, whether they know who he is or not, he just has this, like, aura about him that attracts people to him.

He’s incredibly intelligent. He’s very humble, and the nucleus of the foundation, if you will, that we all have in common, which is we all love Nick. And we all want to take care of Nick. And because the more we take care of Nick, the more he takes care of us. And all the girls have never been in better positions than they have in their lives until being with Nick. And the world could be like, ‘He’s a pimp, and he’s this.’ Okay. Well, I’m telling you right now, I know men right now that are working, but they’re not working as much. And I wouldn’t consider them. You know what I mean? And he may not work, but he, I mean, he’s a stay-at-home dad. Look at stay-at-home moms…He’s a stay-at-home dad. He works. Trust me. He keeps the house clean. He does the cooking. He does everything the with the kids and helps them develop into the, you know, great human beings they’re going to become.

It sounds like Teresa has a few issues with the “reality” of Seeking Sister Wife, but her affinity for Nick is not one of them!

To find out if Teresa works out long-term with the Davis family, be sure to tune in for new episodes of Seeking Sister Wife airing Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.

In between episodes, you can check out the full episode of The Rush Hour Podcast with Teresa Brady below:

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com