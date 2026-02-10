Breaking Amish Sabrina Burkholder evicted again

Former Breaking Amish and Return To Amish star Sabrina Burkholder continues to struggle.

According to court documents, the 39-year-old former reality star was evicted in December for unpaid rent — her second eviction in less than a year.

The complaint for eviction was filed in November of 2025. It reveals Sabrina signed a one-year lease in March of 2025 with Family Promise of South Sarasota County — a non-profit corporation whose mission is “to provide housing support to children and their families to prevent and end housing insecurity in South Sarasota County.”

According to the lease, Sabrina was to pay $800 per month for rent. “As of November 4, 2025, Tenant owed Plaintiff the sum of $1,526.57 for unpaid rent (not including additional amounts owed pursuant to the Lease),” the complaint states.

Sabrina was served on November 13. She did not respond to the eviction filing and a writ of possession was issued on November 24, 2025.

On December 3, Sabrina submitted a hand-written letter to the court. From the letter:

To whom it may concern: I missed the month of November 2025 rent payment. I was subsequently evicted. I owed them rent in the amount of $900.00. The other charges were a plumbing + water bill due to a main line leak. I was never properly notified of this eviction. Thank you for your time,

Sabrina Burkholder

The return of possession of the property was accomplished and a notice of voluntary dismissal was filed on December 5, 2025.

It’s unclear what the custody status is with Sabrina’s six children.

For those of you who'd rather read the news than watch it, we've put together most of the info in two articles. This article is on Sabrina's new ex-boyfriend, her 6th child, and their recent eviction. #BreakingAmish #ReturnToAmish (2/3) https://t.co/QdiMYnA92O — Starcasm (@starcasm) October 9, 2025

SABRINA BURKHOLDER PRIOR EVICTION

One month prior to signing her lease with Family Promise of South Sarasota County, Sabrina Burkholder was evicted from half of a duplex.

According to the court documents from that eviction, Sabrina and her ex Scottie Harville moved into the duplex in August of 2023. A man Scottie did odd jobs for vouched for them and paid their first month’s rent.

That was the only money that was ever paid to the duplex owner. Sabrina lived there for 17 months without ever paying rent. The whole ordeal sounded like a complete nightmare for the duplex owner, who was a disabled veteran in her 80s.

While living in the duplex, Sabrina and Scottie were arrested and charged with felony grand theft on December 26, 2023. The criminal complaint alleges Sabrina, Scottie and another woman were caught on camera taking roughly $2,500 worth of window shutters from the side of a blinds store on Christmas Day.

Sabrina pleaded guilty to grand theft in April, 2024. She was sentenced to time served and adjudication of guilt was withheld. She still owes $613.00 and the courts have sent her case to collections.

In September of 2024, Scottie was arrested and charged with false imprisonment, domestic battery by strangulation, and preventing an emergency call after an altercation with Sabrina.

Scottie was found guilty on all three felony counts. On February 2, 2025 he was sentenced to two years in prison plus two years of probation. He is currently still incarcerated in a Florida state prison facility.

Below is our YouTube video with all of the details on Sabrina and Scottie’s arrests and eviction:

SABRINA BURKHOLDER’S CONCERNING SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

Sabrina Burkholder has multiple social media accounts, a couple of which are used almost exclusively to promote her adult content on another site.

On all of her social media accounts, Sabrina has been posting about conspiracy theories for some time. Just last month she shared a lengthy post on Facebook explaining why she chose to leave Sarasota, and the details are disturbing:

We continue to wish Sabrina the best and sincerely hope she’s able to find some sort of peace and stability.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com