Billings teen stabbed her teacher Jason Rader, then herself – were they in a relationship?

Jason Rader, a math teacher at Billings Senior High School, was stabbed during a violent altercation on January 13, 2026. The attack occurred at approximately 4:23 PM, after regular school hours, shocking the Billings, Montana community.

What Happened?

The stabbing took place on the third floor of the building following an altercation between the teacher and female student. An 18-year-old student attacked the teacher inside the school while a concert, wrestling meet, drivers ed, and possibly other activities were being held. There were no cameras in the classroom.

Both suffered stab wounds and were treated and released at a local hospital.

School staff immediately notified 911 and placed the building into a lockdown. At the time of the incident, numerous students and families were present for scheduled events.

According to witnesses, the teacher ran out of his classroom after the stabbing and into another classroom down the hall, which was full of students.

On Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Erwin Garcia said both the student and teacher should recover, adding, “I care for the well-being of both individuals in this situation”.

Were they in a relationship?

The alleged attacker has been identified online. We will not be sharing this information for now because she may be a minor, although reports do state that the attacker is 18 years old.

There are rumors that the student and the teacher were romantically involved.

When asked about htis, Superintendent Erwin Garcia replied: “I’m not aware of any relationship beyond the relationship of a teacher and a student. The investigation will shed more light. My message for that teacher is to focus on recovery. I know that this teacher has a family and people that care about him”.

Immediate Response

The teacher suffered a “non-life-threatening” stab wound, and both victims were transported to the hospital. The teacher is currently in stable condition and receiving medical care. Law enforcement has confirmed that all parties involved have been accounted for and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

All classes and extracurricular activities at Senior High School were canceled for Wednesday, January 14th. Students returned to school on Thursday, January 16.

Were there any Witnesses?

Coach Wade Austin described the frightening scene inside the school in the minutes after the stabbing, saying “It’s a little scary because you know, you want the safety of the kids, right? You don’t know who’s in the building. It was late afternoon, but there was plenty of activity going on”.

Austin was among the many people inside the building when the incident took place as the Broncs were hosting Billings West in a wrestling dual. “We didn’t know that anybody got hurt,” Austin said. “We didn’t know that anything was going on in the building”.

Austin praised the response, saying “I thought that the faculty did a great job of getting things shut down and getting people out of the hallways or sheltering them in place in classrooms. Like, Drivers Ed was just down the hall, and they were in a classroom. They were doing that in a lot of places once they identified where people were at”.

The Superintendent also mentioned that “we had students crying, teachers and students needing counselors” who witnessed the aftermath of the incident.

As this is an active criminal investigation, the District is working closely with the Billings Police Department. Details about the suspect and the motive remain limited as authorities continue their investigation.