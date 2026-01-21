Firerose Releases Disturbing Audio of Billy Ray Cyrus Verbal Abuse



Firerose, the Australian singer and ex-wife of Billy Ray Cyrus, has released shocking audio recordings that appear to capture the country music star berating her in an explosive verbal confrontation. The audio, shared publicly on TikTok on Tuesday (1/20/26) features Cyrus shouting profanities while Firerose can be heard sobbing in the background.

The recordings paint a troubling picture of the couple’s relationship before their divorce, which was finalized in August2024. In the audio clips, Cyrus’s voice escalates as Firerose audibly cries and attempts to de-escalate the situation.

#abuserecovery #survivors #narctok #healingfromabuse ♬ original sound – FIREROSE @..firerose I spent years being terrified. I was trained to be afraid of what would happen if I even dared to think about sharing a glimpse of the truth I was living behind closed doors. Over the years, my spirit was systematically worn down so that I became a shell of the person I was. That is always what happens with narcissistic abuse. It’s not an accident. It’s very much calculated so that the fear of sharing what’s really happening, overrides the agony of surviving it alone. I remember so clearly, genuinely believing that it would be the end of me if I ever spoke up, even to my closest loved ones that I’d been forced to distance myself from, because I’d be raged at if I called them. For every survivor who’s reaching out to me, I’m sharing this for you. You are not alone. I promise, you can survive no matter how unimaginably dark it gets. When the power imbalance is also so extreme, it just amplifies the abuse in a way that’s hard to imagine unless you’ve lived it. Only by the grace of God did I survive and have I found my voice again. The Bible tells us “do not be afraid” 365 times, one for every day of the year. Thank Christ I’m not afraid anymore. #narcisisticabuse

The confrontation begins with Cyrus aggressively addressing Firerose:

“F**k you! You f**king will not listen,” Billy Ray is heard saying while Firerose cries in the background.

“I’m listening please,” Firerose responds.

Cyrus then issues an ultimatum: “Well, listen to this. If you want to salvage anything about us, you sit on this couch.”

The verbal assault continues: “You want me to stay, shut your f**king mouth.”

He then attacks her character: “You are so selfish, the most selfish human being I’ve ever known, and I’ve known some selfish people.”

“I was going to take you to the chiropractor and go get you some food and you still wouldn’t shut the f**k up,” Billy Ray says.

In a heartbreaking moment, Firerose says through tears: “I don’t know when I’m allowed to talk, and when I’m not.”

“Just stop, it’s not my f**king fault,” Billy Ray responds.

Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, and Firerose were married in October 2023, less than a year after his divorce from Tish Cyrus was finalized. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer filed for divorce from Firerose in May 2024, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct.

The divorce was finalized in August 2024 after a contentious legal battle that included allegations from both sides. Firerose has not provided a statement about why she chose to release these recordings now, several months after the divorce was finalized.

As of publication, Billy Ray Cyrus has not responded to the released audio.