BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Forrest and Sheena together in 2023 PHOTOS

More evidence has surfaced indicating 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Forrest and Sheena met in person at least once (possibly multiple times) prior to filming their “first meeting” for the show.

As Starcasm previously reported, a friend of Sheena’s wished her happy birthday on Facebook in 2019. The message auto-generated an animated clip that included Sheena’s profile photo with Forrest.

It appears Facebook grabs the person’s profile photo at the time of the message, but that has not been 100% confirmed. The message was still available at the time of our previous post, and the image certainly wasn’t Sheena’s current profile photo. Plus, Forrest definitely looks quite different in the photo than he does on the show.

MORE EVIDENCE FORREST AND SHEENA MET BEFORE FILMING

Over the past couple days more concrete proof has been discovered showing Forrest and Sheena were together in the Philippines well before filming for Before The 90 Days.

The new evidence is video and photos posted by the Facebook page for the Filipino bed and breakfast owned by Sheena’s parents. The photo and video were posted in November of 2023 and clearly show Forrest with Sheena and her family.

Not only does this prove Forrest and Sheena were together before the show, but it also seems to show Forrest and Sheena’s parents got along quite well.

WHEN DID FORREST AND SHEENA FILM BEFORE THE 90 DAYS

Some 90 Day Fiancé fans doubted that producers were deceiving viewers about Forrest and Sheena’s timeline because they speculated the couple could have filmed the current season in 2023. However, that theory seems easily debunked.

If you watch Forrest’s segments on the current season closely, you can find lots of evidence that he filmed in 2025.

The biggest clue is a calendar Forrest has in his apartment. It’s not difficult to see that it is a 2025 Uwajimaya calendar.

Also, in Forrest’s US hero shots, you can clearly see a 2025 street light banner.

The Granada Theater behind Forrest has May and June dates (without the year). We cross referenced the entries on the marquee with the theater’s events in May and June of 2025:

GRANADA THEATER 2025 CALENDAR May 24, 2025 – George Noory Coast To Coast Live May 29, 2025 – Gorge Pitch Fest June 7, 2025 – Garcia birthday Band

Based on this information, Forrest likely did the hero shot filming in April or May of 2025. It’s a little more difficult to pin down when he filmed his scenes, but it’s likely around the same time.

Most every fan of reality television is aware of the fact that producers often stretch the truth a bit. A great example for 90 Day Fiancé is the fact that they often re-shoot scenes like airport greetings, etc.

However, 90 Day Fiancé producers generally get the basic timelines right. Completely fabricating a first meeting between a couple that appear to have met at least once before (possibly multiple times) is a bit egregious.

I’m not sure if they have filmed the Before The 90 Days Season 8 Tell All yet. If not, then it will be interesting to see if the controversy over when Forrest and Sheena actually first met will come up. Stay tuned!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com