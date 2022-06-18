THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP — Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood will have a slightly easier time finding a different job, if she so chooses. The 32-year-old professional couch sitter just had all those silly machete attack felony convictions dropped from her permanent record. The expungement comes after Amber completed 906 days of probation.
DLISTED — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne Girardi continues not allowing little bumps in the road to slow down her glamorous lifestyle. The latest little bump? Erika reportedly owes $2.2 million in unpaid taxes. Unfortunately, the government is going to have to get in line for payment behind Erika’s $40,000 per month “glam squad” because the pop star has stated she will not be getting rid of them.
REALITEASQUAD — Unexpected dad Jason Korpi left everyone hanging after Part One of the Couples Tell All ended with him strutting back onto the set to deliver his “closing statement.” Part Two put Jason on center stage as the host gave him the opportunity to drop his truth bomb for the cameras. Just like Jason’s maturity, his closing statement never materialized, and for the first time all season, he looked like a complete idiot for what he didn’t say.
REALITY TEA — Below Deck: Sailing Yacht’s walking Axe Body Spray commercial Gary King finally responded to questions about Ashley Marti seemingly sexually assaulting him while he was extremely drunk. “Do you feel that you were assaulted?” Andy Cohen asked the Parsifal III first mate on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live! “No, I don’t,” Gary answered, “I don’t, and I appreciate everyone standing up for me, but I’ve got a voice of my own and I could use it if I felt I was assaulted.”
CELEBITCHY — This week, Forrest Gump didn’t listen to Jenny’s advice to run away whenever there’s trouble! The normally soft spoken actor Tom Hanks was anything but that after someone tripped his wife, Rita Wilson, at a Premiere on Wednesday night! Tom’s angry tirade went viral and only served to somehow make him even awesomer.
TAMRA TATTLES — Tamra (aka Recaptain America) tackles the Bravo ladies from the United Arab Emirates with her Real Housewives of Dubai recap! Get all caught up on the Miss adventures of Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury and their Bravontourage from this week’s episode, titled “Lemons Into Lemonade.”
THE BLEMISH — For those of you who are still fans of Amber Heard AND still believe what her reps say, we have some good news! After rumors began to swirl that Aquaman 2 producers had caved in to the pressure to cut Amber from the film completely, Amber’s rep quickly slammed a door on the toes of the reports by calling them “inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.”
THE GRACE REPORT — In case you missed it, Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus threw a “Case Closed” party after having her co-star Kail Lowry’s defamation suit thrown out. In addition to having the suit tossed, Kail was also on the hook for Briana’s legal fees, which totaled more than $120,000. Briana flew in a slew of pals wanting to get in on the Kailebration, including Jenelle Eason, Jade Cline, Chris Lopez and more!
Links compiled by writer and editor Asa Hawks