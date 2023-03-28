Are Kim Kardashian, Blac Chyna still feuding? One year since $100M lawsuit

One year ago, Blac Chyna lost her nearly $100M lawsuit against the Kardashian family accusing them of allegedly blocking a second season of her reality show Rob & Chyna.
Is the model still feuding with Kim Kardashian? In a recent interview it looks like Chyna may be waving a white flag in hopes of reconciliation with the SKIMS mogul.
Rob and Chyna
Rob & Chyna was a reality show which aired for one season in 2016. The series documented the tremulous relationship of then couple Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.
The Kardashians argue that there was never a season two because the pair had broken up, but Blac Chyna saw it differently, accusing the powerful family of blocking her chance at an income essentially out of spite.
The couple eventually had a daughter, Dream Kardashian, now 6 years old, but their relationship never survived.
Strapped for cash, Blac Chyna sued the Kardashians for $100M, implying that they were purposely trying to harm her image.
The Kardashians win their lawsuit
As featured in season two of the hit Hulu series The Kardashians, the famous family was taken to court by Chyna, even having to make in-person appearances during the defamation trial.
The Kardashians weren’t convinced they’d win, even though they maintained their innocence. In the end, the jury found the defendants not-guilty and no money was rewarded to model Blac Chyna.
We know that her co-parenting situation with Rob is rocky, but is Chyna still feuding with the rest of his family? According to a recent interview, it’s possible things are on the mend.
Auntie KiKi
On a recent episode of the podcast “Why The Game Chose Me,” Blac Chyna wore a Kim Kardashian t-shirt in support of her daughter’s famous “auntie.”
I wore this shirt today because I wanted to support Kim. She did a collaboration with Dolce, and I respect it. And that’s Dream’s auntie.
In a surprising turn of events it looks like Chyna is willing to make amends with the Kardashians, who’s Hulu series is gearing up for season three airing May 25th.
While Kim Kardashian has yet to comment, it’s a very big (and bold!) step in the direction of reconciliation!
