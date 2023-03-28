TEEN MOM Farrah Abraham discusses foot fetish career with daughter Sofia, 14

Crazy TikTok video has surfaced of Teen Mom OG Farrah Abraham discussing her budding foot fetish career with 14 year old daughter, Sofia, who seems very intrigued by the prospects.
See Farrah’s reaction below…
Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom fame was first introduced by MTV in 2009 during an episode of 16 and Pregnant.
The reality star gave birth to daughter Sofia Laurent Abraham when she was 17, in high school, and remained a part of the series until being fired in 2018 from the spin-off Teen Mom OG.
Known for her chaotic behavior, Abraham is really doubling down by entertaining her now 14 year old child’s request to join the “family business” of posting feet pics to her subscribers.
Sofia Abraham
In what is pretty much the most shocking transformation of any kid from Teen Mom, Farrah’s daughter Sofia looks completely different than the little girl we watched grow up on MTV.
With multiple facial piercings and uniquely colored hair, it is clear Abraham is looking to set herself apart from mom Farrah’s overly-altered ‘Playboy’esque appearance.
Sofia has 843K followers on Instagram and 143.3K followers on TikTok, and is looking to leverage them to make a little cash. Her idea on how to do so has many social media followers STUNNED.
Farrah Abraham foot fetish
In the TikTok video below, Farrah Abraham is openly discussing her foot fetish career with Sofia, 14, even implying that the idea was her daughter’s and that she is curious about the process.
While Farrah laughs off the prospect of Sofia posting her feet to her subscribers, she doesn’t exactly say ‘no’ she shouldn’t do it. In fact, she confirms that she posts her own fetish pics for money.
@youngm0msclub
Cps just really picks and chooses 🙃 #farrahabraham #badparenting #teenmomog #mtv
Farrah also confirms that Sofia has already taken pictures of her feet and shown them to her mother. Whether or not they ever hit the internet seems like it’s still up for debate.
Is Sofia Abraham too young to follow in her mom’s footsteps?
