Elusive Rob Kardashian looks amazing in recent family photo

There’s been a rare Rob Kardashian sighting and Starcasm is happy to report that he looks fantastic!
Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian posted a family photo to Instagram celebrating momager Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday. Included in the snapshot from 2021 was sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.
Also featured was a surprise appearance by a happy looking Rob Kardashian.
The photo was from Kris’s birthday party last year where everyone was singing karaoke. Despite this photo being a year old, the comments section went crazy over the sighting of the former Arthur George sock designer.
Rob Kardashian MIA
Not too much has been heard from the Kardashian brother in recent years. After his reality show Rob & Chyna ended in 2016, the star hasn’t been seen on social media or at special events.
Sister Khloe assured E! the that he does attend, even if we don’t get to see him. “He’s at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy,” she told E! News in July 2020.
One major event Rob missed however was sister Kourtney, 43, and husband, Travis Barker’s, Italian wedding in May. His wish to stay out of the spotlight pretty much insured that he would never be in attendance at such a large celebration.
Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians drama
While Rob may be staying out of the spotlight, daughter Dream’s mother Blac Chyna is keeping anything but a low profile.
Taking the Kardashian’s to court earlier this year for defamation of character, the jury ended up finding that none of the members defamed Chyna, nor did any interfere with her contracts.
The four Kardashian defendants — Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — attended nearly the entire trial, but when the verdict was read in their favor all were in New York at the Met Gala, where this year’s theme was “Gilded Glamour.”
While Rob Kardashian’s life seems pretty off the radar, it’s nice to know he is still spending time with his family and looking healthy. The bad karma from his baby mama situation seems to be fizzling out, as well.
