WINTER HOUSE Amanda Batula avoids filming season 3 amid cheating rumors

Filming for Winter House season 3 has begun… but one star is noticeably absent!
Is Amanda Batula avoiding the house due to husband Kyle Cooke’s cheating rumors, or is it possible she has a different excuse?
Is Kyle Cooke a cheater?
Amanda Batula is definitely going through it these days. Bombarded with rumors that mullet-clad husband Kyle Cooke is cheating on her, the Summer House star has had to face scrutiny from DeuxMoi to Andy Cohen.
What started as a ‘blind item’ has exploded into full on cheating rumors… which is such big news the star had to confront the issue on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.
#SummerHouse stars Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula react to the DeuxMoi blind item that Kyle allegedly cheated again. @imkylecooke @amandabatula_ #WWHL pic.twitter.com/fgZouoEz5h
— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) March 14, 2023
Kyle Cooke has been a known adulterer for years, but this is the first accusation since the pair married in 2021.
Winter House season 3
Winter House, the hit Bravo crossover series which brings together casts from several shows, has started filming season 3. It’s a big deal, considering who may or may not be on the cast (will “The Tom’s” return?!)
One person we for sure expected to see was Amanda Batula, but allegedly she did not turn up for filming on day one.
So apparently Kyle showed up to #WinterHouse today without Amanda… and she just posted this. Convenient sickness considering the cheating rumors?? pic.twitter.com/aYnkKJ4om2
— satchels of gold ✨ (@tomshousewasbr) March 13, 2023
Kyle Cooke entered the house on time, but his wife was noticeably absent.
Batula and Cooke’s multitude of issues
While it appears she’s using sickness as an excuse, we are calling a bit of B.S. Just two days after the above post, Batula shared these sexy selfies in which she looks healthy as can be.
Batula and Cooke aren’t just dealing with infidelity, they’re also suffering from fertility issues. While it may not be the best idea for them to procreate anyway, we are sad that Amanda has been having trouble conceiving a child.
Is Amanda Batula avoiding Winter House because of the negative press she’s currently receiving, or is it possible she’s just sick and will pop up on the series later? We’ll have to tune in to find out!
