An unlikely 90 DAY FIANCÉ reunion: see Tom Brooks and Sojaboy hang in the UK

The 90 Day Fiancé crossover we didn’t see coming! See Tom Brooks and Usman “Sojaboy” Uman hang out in the UK with Usman’s new love interest Kiera.
Tom’s girlfriend Mariah was also there and she also brought her son. Read more to see the photos…
90 Day Fiancé
90 Day Fiancé is a TLC reality series that originally aired in 2014. There’s been 10 seasons of the original 90 Day and numerous spin offs that have been inspired by the show.
The official description:
Long-distance relationships have challenges that are sometimes difficult to overcome but consider if the distance traveled was halfway around the world and a couple had just 90 days to decide whether the courtship should conclude with marriage.
Before the 90 Days, The Other Way, and Happily Ever After? are just a few examples from the franchise. An upcoming series called 90 Day: The Last Resort is the newest installment fans can expect.
Tom Brooks
Tom Brooks was first introduced to audiences during seasons 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days when his relationship with Darcy Silva was documented by cameras.
After a failed relationship with Jesse Meester, Silva tried her luck again when she fell in love with the wealthy UK businessman who at first seemed really into her… but eventually tired of her drama.
Brooks has been on several spin offs of 90 Day Fiancé now with girlfriend Mariah Fineman, a Vegas native who he is still dating but rejected his initial proposal for marriage.
Usman Uman
Usman “Sojaboy” Uman was introduced to fans during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days when he was initially linked to American “Baby Girl” Lisa Robinson. Uman’s singing alias is “Sojaboy” which he creates music under in his native Nigeria.
After the marriage failed he tried his luck again with Kimberly Menzies, a relationship that seemed to be slightly better but eventually fizzled as well.
Most recently Usman has announced that he has a new girlfriend, Kiera Elise. The pair are better matched in age and seem to be loving life travelling the world together and posting about it on Instagram.
A UK adventure
Tom and Usman seem like an unlikely duo, but according to these Instagram photos the pair have become fast friends.
Tom is with Mariah and her son, while Usman dined with his new girlfriend Kiera, an American fans are inevitably expecting to see on an upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé.
It looks like Uman is in Europe performing and doing meet and greets under his alias Sojaboy.
