What would a season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days be without future Nigerian Hip Hop Hall of Famer, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar? Fans may never know because Sojaboy will reportedly be returning for Before the 90 Days Season 6 as he hopes to replace Baby Girl Lisa and Kim-BAH-ly with a new American boo!
The casting tea comes via The Fraudcast co-host (and ex-wife of Before the 90 Days Season 3 star Benjamin Taylor) Hanekawa via her @oh.my.noir Instagram account.
“A reliable source is hinting at Usman, that’s Sojaboy from previous seasons (Baby girl Lisa and Kimberly), will be RETURNING on Before the 90 Days with a brand new love interest,” Hanekawa wrote in a post on Sunday.
Hanekawa reveals Sojaboy’s potential new song muse and X-Box benefactor is a 35-year-old fashiontrepreneur from New Jersey named Kiera Ogden. “Not sure how these two met,” Hanekawa adds, “but he has been ALL over her business page…commenting on her being his wife.”
Here’s Usman’s specific comment referenced by Hanekawa, which was left on one of Kiera’s Instagram photos on Friday:
Checking through Kiera’s Instagram feed you will see Usman making flirty comments dating back as far as June of last year. And if you are looking through Kiera’s Instagram comments you might recognize another familiar face: 90 Day Fiance Season 8 star Amira Lollyosa!
For those needing a refresher, Amira was the 28-year-old French woman who was engaged to California poet and preschool teacher Andrew Kenton. Andrew became quite the villain after their attempted rendezvous in Mexico and later Serbia resulted in Amira choosing to head back to France a single woman.
It’s unclear how Amira and Kiera met, but they appear to be much more than just social media pals. Kiera even flew out to Las Vegas last February to help celebrate Amira’s birthday! Here’s a short video clip montage of the two gal pals together in Sin City:
Amira is quite sociable with other 90 Day Fiance cast members, so it would make sense that she might have served as a bit of a relationship conduit between Usman and Kiera. However, it could also just be coincidence! Sojaboy is everywhere!
Who is Sojaboy’s new girlfriend Kiera Ogden?
As mentioned above, Kiera Ogden is 35 years old and calls New Jersey home. However, she LOVES to travel, so New Jersey would actually have to compete with the entire globe to call Kiera its own.
Kiera is currently the President of of her own business, Kiera Elise Collection, but the journey to self-actualized self-employment with extensive travel benefits was a long one.
Kiera graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a BFA in Fashion/Apparel Design in 2009. Not too long after graduating, Kiera was able to achieve her first big goal. “Even though I have a degree in fashion design, I actually worked at bridal company directing and managing its bridesmaids’ sales, buying, and creating its social media profiles,” Kiera explains in her guest post for The Nomadic Network. “It wasn’t my first choice, but I wanted to work in NYC, so I took it.”
Despite actualizing her dream of working in The Big Apple, Keira was miserable. She took advantage of her 10 days of paid vacation and took a trip to Milan.
Kiera overcame her fear of flying (and trepidation about traveling alone) and had a wonderful experience! However, the ten days were soon up and Kiera found herself “sitting at the desk of a job that I dreaded, living paycheck to paycheck and feeling totally unfulfilled. Something had to give.”
Kiera quit her New York City job and started managing a “much lovelier bridal salon” in New Jersey, “where I calculated my precious vacation days and planned trips as often as I could.”
The trips continued over the next couple years as Kiera managed to start incorporating work into her travel by attending international bridal shows. Kiera was getting paid to travel the globe while working in the world of fashion. She had achieved almost everything she wanted in terms of her career. Almost.
Kiera explains what happened next:
Hand-making accessories for brides was where I found my stride: beaded belts, veils, hairpieces, and other pieces used to embellish brides on their big day. The salon owner graciously allowed me to sell my creations in both of her stores. It started slow — like really slow, a couple of belts a month — and that was going to be it. I had no intention of actually making any real income from it when I started.
That all changed when my pieces started selling. When I saw my creations come to life, I felt alive inside — a feeling that I’d dreamed of for so long!
New plan! What would it take to make this an actual, viable business? A purpose. A website. More output. A photoshoot. A social media presence. I started reaching out to my network and asking for resources in all of these areas. Soon enough, Worldwide Wedding Style was born!
In March of 2019, Kiera left her job at the New Jersey Bridal salon and began planning the photo shoot for her first collection — in Thailand! You’ll have to read Kiera’s full article for all the of the dramatic details about that shoot!
More from Kiera:
Along with styling weddings and business photoshoots, I get to jaunt around the US for all sorts of business reasons. It’s only been a year since I took off on my own, and while it’s had its challenges, I am forever grateful for having taken this leap. I think about the life I used to live, where I had to submit paperwork to request to use my 10 vacation days a year and smile. The life I have created truly is able to marry my biggest passions.
Thanks to my companies, Worldwide Wedding Style and the Kiera Elise Collection, I’ve been able to move my dream into reality. My business seems to evolve with every day that passes. I made the initial decision to quit without feeling like I had a clear vision for my company. I still don’t, but I am figuring it out as I go.
Based solely on her social media posts, Kiera doesn’t appear to have traveled to Nigeria recently. She was in Egypt earlier this year, though, so perhaps Sojaboy booked a few arenas as part of an Egyptian tour so the two could meet up? I suppose we will all have to tune in to find out!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com