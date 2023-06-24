90 DAY FIANCE Meisha Johnson modeling photos

Prior to her spiritual awakening involving a vacuum cleaner, two suns, and a demonic road raging Karen, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Meisha Johnson was a model, actress, and traffic reporter.
We previously posted some examples of Meisha’s work as a traffic reporter in Philadelphia and Minnesota, as well as a video reel of some of her hosting jobs. Now, we’re putting together some examples from Meisha’s modeling portfolio!
For those of hoping for pre-awakening Meisha Johnson bikini and lingerie photos, I’m sorry to disappoint you. Meisha talks about living her post-divorce, pre-awakening days as a sexy single who liked to wear revealing outfits, but I could find no evidence that she ever modeled in anything more revealing than a short skirt and button-up shirt with a couple buttons too many undone.
These two modeling photos from Meisha’s defunct website were the most revealing images I could find online:
Meisha Johnson and The Joy of Cooking
The highest profile modeling job that Meisha had was being the face of a Joy of Cooking promotion around 2008. Meisha played “a retro superwoman named Joy who battles a character from the cookbook called The Kitchen Dragon,” reads the advertiser’s blurb about the campaign.
“A champion of home cooked meals, Joy works with busy moms to provide healthy meals for their family by defeating the Kitchen Dragon (a notorious junk food junkie).”
In addition to print advertising, the campaign also included a full Flash Player website at www.letjoyin.com with videos and two webisodes. (Unfortunately, the website is no longer active.) There were also reportedly billboards and even standees!
Here are two screen shots of the website, along with a couple other examples from the campaign:
There are a few video samples of Meisha as Joy floating around the internet, but we’re putting those together with some of her other acting samples for a separate post.
Meisha has shared images from the Joy campaign multiple times on social media, and she calls it “one of the best national campaigns I’ve ever done!” Wait, has she done more than one national campaign? Yep!
Meisha Johnson and Purina
Meisha joined her two daughters and her two cats as part of a national campaign for Purina Cat Chow in 2012!
“WHAT A SURPRISE!” Meisha captioned the image above in a 2012 Facebook post. “I walked into CUB Foods this morning and lo and behold who did I see on the front side of the Purina Cat Food bags? My daughters, cats and myself! How cool!! This campaign will run for a year, nationwide at every store selling Purina Cat Chow. Look out for the blue bag 😉. xoxo”
The front of the bag is pretty cool, but the back of the bag is even better! It includes names for the whole family (including the cats and a dog) as well as some family deets:
Meisha Johnson book cover
Meisha foreshadowed her story line on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days by posing for a Biblical romance novel titled Love in a Broken Vessel in 2012.
The novel is based on the Old Testament story of Israelite Hosea and Gomer. If you are unfamiliar with the story, “Hosea was directed by God to marry a promiscuous woman of ill-repute, and he did so,” Wikipedia begins their Hosea story summary.
In addition to the book cover above, Meisha was also featured in a brief video promotion for the book:
To find out if Meisha and Nicola’s romance mirrors that of Hosea and Gomer, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com