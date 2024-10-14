|

90 DAY FIANCÉ Meitalia’s dad’s banana chip business story

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiancé Meitalia's dad Ratiman banana chip business details

From what 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers see of Meitalia’s dad’s banana chip business, it seems quite humble. However, the business — and Meitalia’s dad — have quite an amazing story!

Meitalia’s Dad’s Banana Chip Business Story

Ratiman Sutisno Miharjo was born in Pegadingan Village on May 16, 1950. While growing up, Ratiman helped his family working on a rubber plantation. He dreamed from a very early age of owning his own business.

After finishing junior high school, Ratiman studied mechanics for a year before getting a job as a mechanic for a local plantation company. He worked that job for four years, trying to save money.

Ratiman would marry Sugirah and eventual found a better paying job working for a highway contracting company.

The contractor job was a bit stifling for Ratiman, who was longing for an occupation with a little more mobility. His next job was as a driver for a banana company owned by a wealthy businessman.

While working for the company, Ratiman started his own business with his wife. In addition to making his own banana chips, the couple also raised free-range chickens and ducks.

The chicken and duck business flourished, but eventually hit a major road block when neighbors began to complain about the smell.

Ratiman was still driving for the other banana business in 1993 when he had a very serious accident, breaking one leg and two ribs. He didn’t have a lot of money, and was forced to receive traditional treatment only in West Java for three months.

After the accident, Ratiman and Sugirah turned their focus onto their banana chip business. Through his experience working for his successful competitor, Ratiman was able to identify weaknesses in that business model.

Ratiman focused on cleaning up the process, offering varying sizes, and also offering lots of flavors. After tinkering with branding, the business began to take off. Despite the increase in business, most all of the work was handled by Ratiman and Sugirah for the first five years or so.

As of 2014, Ratiman and Sugirah’s Indolia banana chip business had 15 full-time employees and 100 part-time employees. At the time, their banana chips were being sold in over 350 shops and supermarkets.

Unfortunately, I was not able to find any more recent statistics about the business online.

If you are curious and want to try Meitalia’s dad’s banana chips for yourself, you can purchase them through Meitalia and James’ LoveTakar Designs website. They offer chocolate and cheese, but the cheese variety is on backorder. The current price is $18.

Below are a couple photos and a description from the site.

90 Day Fiancé The Other Way Where to buy Meitalia's dad Ratiman's banana chips

Banana Chips handmade from our family located in Sidareja, Indonesia!

These delicious Banana Chips are made using the “Pisang Awak” or “Thai Banana” which is locally sourced from the village and farmed by villagers.
The bananas are smoked, dried and fried before being seasoned and packaged. They will arrive to your door fresh and ready for your enjoyment!

These Banana Chips are “Certified Halal” and also “Vegetarian Friendly”

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

90 Day Fiance Molly Hopkins Luis Mendez divorce final
| |

90 DAY FIANCE Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez divorce is final EXCLUSIVE

ByAsa Hawks

It’s official, 90 Day Fiance stars Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez are divorced! It appears as though the reconciliation efforts between Molly and Luis featured on the upcoming season of Happily Ever After were for naught as their divorce was finalized and signed off on by a Georgia judge on May 4. As we previously…

90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days Jorge Nava arrest prison sentence
| | |

90 DAY FIANCE Jorge Nava sentenced for felony marijuana arrest

ByAsa Hawks

It has been nearly seven months since 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Jorge Nava was arrested after he was reportedly pulled over in Arizona with close to 300 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. The 28-year-old reality star pleaded guilty to a felony count of Attempted Transportation of Marijuana for Sale on July…

90 Day Fiance Molly Hopkins album cover concept
| |

90 DAY FIANCE Molly Hopkins is writing and recording songs with her brother Jess

ByAsa Hawks

It looks like Evelyn Cormier is going to have some competition on the Billboard charts from one of her 90 Day Fiance co-stars! Molly Hopkins teased fans with photos in a recording studio last week, and recently she did an Instagram live session in which she made the announcement that she is writing and recording…

Jibri Bell 90 Day shaved eyebrows
| |

Why Jibri Bell shaved his head and eyebrows, did he split from Miona? – 90 DAY FIANCE

ByVioleta Idyll

Jibri Bell, who appeared last year on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, made a meaningful change in his appearance by shaving off his hair and eyebrows during a visit to Thailand. At the reunion, Jibri expressed a desire for himself and Miona to travel the world as “creative nomads.” It looks like he’s doing…

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Ricky Reyes & Mohamed Jbali feud, Danielle Jbali joins in
| | |

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Ricky Reyes & Mohamed Jbali feud, Danielle Jbali joins in

ByAsa Hawks

The 90 Day Fianceverse is no stranger to cast feuds, and earlier today two of the franchise’s biggest villains went head-to-head on social media! Fellow Austinites Mohamed Jbali and Ricky Reyes got into a war of words because Mohamed had previously snubbed Ricky’s pitch to do some photogrpahy/videography work together before announcing yesterday that he…

90 Day Fiance Season 7 cast photos

90 DAY FIANCE Season 7 cast photos & bios plus extended preview trailer

ByAsa Hawks

TLC has just released the first extended preview trailer as well as 90 Day Fiance Season 7 cast photos and bios! We have included the preview trailer as well as the bios and photos below, and we will be following up with more detailed posts about each of the couples with more information and spoilers….