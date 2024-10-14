90 DAY FIANCÉ Meitalia’s dad’s banana chip business story

From what 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers see of Meitalia’s dad’s banana chip business, it seems quite humble. However, the business — and Meitalia’s dad — have quite an amazing story!

Meitalia’s Dad’s Banana Chip Business Story

Ratiman Sutisno Miharjo was born in Pegadingan Village on May 16, 1950. While growing up, Ratiman helped his family working on a rubber plantation. He dreamed from a very early age of owning his own business.

After finishing junior high school, Ratiman studied mechanics for a year before getting a job as a mechanic for a local plantation company. He worked that job for four years, trying to save money.

Ratiman would marry Sugirah and eventual found a better paying job working for a highway contracting company.

The contractor job was a bit stifling for Ratiman, who was longing for an occupation with a little more mobility. His next job was as a driver for a banana company owned by a wealthy businessman.

While working for the company, Ratiman started his own business with his wife. In addition to making his own banana chips, the couple also raised free-range chickens and ducks.

The chicken and duck business flourished, but eventually hit a major road block when neighbors began to complain about the smell.

Ratiman was still driving for the other banana business in 1993 when he had a very serious accident, breaking one leg and two ribs. He didn’t have a lot of money, and was forced to receive traditional treatment only in West Java for three months.

After the accident, Ratiman and Sugirah turned their focus onto their banana chip business. Through his experience working for his successful competitor, Ratiman was able to identify weaknesses in that business model.

Ratiman focused on cleaning up the process, offering varying sizes, and also offering lots of flavors. After tinkering with branding, the business began to take off. Despite the increase in business, most all of the work was handled by Ratiman and Sugirah for the first five years or so.

As of 2014, Ratiman and Sugirah’s Indolia banana chip business had 15 full-time employees and 100 part-time employees. At the time, their banana chips were being sold in over 350 shops and supermarkets.

Unfortunately, I was not able to find any more recent statistics about the business online.

If you are curious and want to try Meitalia’s dad’s banana chips for yourself, you can purchase them through Meitalia and James’ LoveTakar Designs website. They offer chocolate and cheese, but the cheese variety is on backorder. The current price is $18.

Below are a couple photos and a description from the site.

Banana Chips handmade from our family located in Sidareja, Indonesia! These delicious Banana Chips are made using the “Pisang Awak” or “Thai Banana” which is locally sourced from the village and farmed by villagers.

The bananas are smoked, dried and fried before being seasoned and packaged. They will arrive to your door fresh and ready for your enjoyment! These Banana Chips are “Certified Halal” and also “Vegetarian Friendly”

