THE DUGGARS Amy Duggar King “setting boundaries” with “toxic” family

19 Kids and Counting‘s “Cousin Amy” Duggar King is setting boundaries with her extended family which she refers to as “toxic” in a new Instagram post.
See her rant here and why she claims it’s important to distance yourself from bad people “even if they say they love you…”
19 Kids and Counting
19 Kids and Counting introduced us to the Duggar family and they have been in the spotlight ever since. Jim Bob and Michelle’s gigantic brood has inspired spin offs like Counting On, and have amassed a huge following on social media.
Even though the Duggar family hasn’t been on television in 3 years, since eldest brother Josh was cancelled for possessing unsavory underage pornography, fans interest in the family hasn’t waned.
Jim Bob Duggar has 19 children, and his sister Deanna has a daughter named Amy. Amy Duggar King is currently married with a child, and certainly isn’t keeping her mouth shut like some of the other Duggars are…
Amy Duggar King speaking out
Amy Duggar King didn’t grow up exactly like her cousins, but she was adjacent to their Institute in Basic Life Principles ways. Often shunned for her more liberal behavior, Uncle Jim Bob has always had a problem with “rebel” Amy and now she is fighting back.
Recently participating in the Amazon Prime docuseries Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, King, along with Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, spilled the tea on her conservative family and their upbringing which many are now saying was dangerous.
Are the Duggars toxic?
In a recent Instagram post, Amy seems to be targeting her Aunt and Uncle, as well as the more conservative members of her family. While some of the Duggar girls are beginning to blow the whistle with tell-all memoirs, many of the Duggar sons are continuing to tow the line.
In the above post she highlights that her family is “TOXIC” in all caps, and mentions that it’s “okay to walk away from people who belittle you, lie to you and continue to hurt you.” We can only imagine who she’s referring to…
Amy King ends the post by saying that “nothing will change” if you don’t set boundaries. We assume this means she wont be visiting Jim Bob at the “big house” any time soon…
