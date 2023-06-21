90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort is new Florida Keys spin-off show?

As we previously reported, several 90 Day Fiance cast members were seen filming together at a resort in the Florida Keys earlier this year.
Angela Deem, Edward “Big Ed” Brown, Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, Yara Zaya, Jovi Dufren and Kalani Faagata were all spotted at the Isla Bella Resort in Marathon, Florida. It is also believed that Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown were present — and likely Asuelu Pulaa.
It was a mystery what show they were filming for, but it was speculated it would be some sort of marriage therapy retreat. That appears to be the case based on a May tweet by tech and pop culture blogger, Henry T. Casey.
In the photos, you can clearly see what appears to be a preview ad for a new 90 Day Fiance spin-off series titled 90 Day: The Last Resort! The second is likely the end of the show’s tagline, which reads: “…face their relationship demons.”
This is all in line with the speculation that these 90 Day Fiance cast members with a history of serious relationship issues were filming together in some sort of relationship therapy setting.
The photo on the right is clearly the Isla Bella Resort. The photo on the left features buildings with the same style as the Isla Bella Resort, but I wasn’t able to match up the building and pool exactly with photos of the resort online.
We replied to Henry’s tweet asking him where the photos were taken, and he revealed that it was at the 2023 Warner Brothers upfront presentation. The news must have been buried under all the headlines about the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming merger?
In addition to Henry’s tweet, it’s easy to verify that the show’s title — or at least the working title — is The Last Resort.
Numerous production workers list the show in their credits for earlier this year under slightly different titles that include or exclude the words “fiance” and “the.”
Some of the resume entries for 90 Day: The Last Resort date all the way back to October of 2022, but most of those look to be producers and other pre-production employees.
There are also some resume entries that span to include recent dates — some of which still list the job as “current.” Those entries are mostly from workers who would be involved in post-production.
It’s unclear when (or if, to be honest) 90 Day: The Last Resort will premiere. It’s also unclear if the show will air on TLC, or if it will be exclusively available to stream via Max and/or Discovery+.
I will note that all of the 90 Day: The Last Resort resume entries I found are for Season 1. I couldn’t find any entries for Season 2 under any iteration of the title. I would have guessed that if producers were happy with what was filmed in January and February, they would have already started production on a second season by now? That is purely speculation though!
