Angela Deem’s ex-husband details. Is he Skyla and Scottie’s dad?

ByAsa Hawks

Angela Deem ex-husband Scott Deem wedding photo

When 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem married Michael Ilesanmi in Nigeria in January of 2020, it wasn’t her first trip down the aisle. Starcasm has the details on Angela’s ex-husband Scott, including lots of photos!

Who is Angela Deem’s ex-husband?

Angela Deem was previously married to Richard Scott Deem, who goes by Scott. As you may have guessed, Scott is Scottie’s dad. He IS NOT Skyla’s dad. (You can find out more about the man Skyla calls dad here!)

Angela Deem's first husband Scott Deem

It’s unclear when Angela Deem and Scott Deem got married. Scottie was born in 1984. Angela was born in December of 1965, which means she was roughly 18 when she gave birth to Scottie.

Scott is a bit older than Angela. He was born in December of 1960, meaning he was likely 23 when Scottie was born.

It doesn’t appear as though Scott and Scottie were close, but he did often post about her on Facebook. Scott also had a rather large heart and rose tattoo with Scottie’s name on his arm.

Scottie Deem's dad Scott Deem had a tattoo of her name

“That’s my baby,” Scott captioned a photo of his tattoo (above) in 2013. “Been on a long time. Had to be redone 3 times.”

Angela filed for divorce in Georgia in May of 1989. The divorce was finalized in August of 1989.

Angela Deem's ex-husband Richard Scott Deem

Richard Scott Deem details

Scott has lived in south Florida for most (if not all) of his life. Prior to 2022, Scott was arrested multiple times in multiple counties in Florida on charges of assault, domestic violence, and disorderly conduct.

Below are a few of Scott Deem’s mug shots photos:

Angela Deem's ex-husband Scott Deem arrests

Based on social media posts, Scott had a big personality and was well known (and well liked) at a Sanford, Florida bar. It’s unclear if he worked there.

Scott had serious kidney issues, and those issues would eventually result in his death in 2016 at the age of 55. Scott’s niece revealed on reddit that he died from polycystic kidney disease.

Angela Deem crashed Scott Deem’s memorial service

Based on since-deleted Facebook posts, Scottie and her children were invited to a memorial service for her dad after he passed away in 2016. It doesn’t appear as though Angela was invited, but apparently she went anyways.

As you might imagine, the result was A LOT of VERY unpleasant drama.

That drama spilled over to Scott’s Facebook page, which was being run by his sister, Rondoe, after he died. Below is a very heated exchange between Rondoe and Angela not long after Scott’s funeral and memorial service.

I should point out that I do not know who Buster is. I greyed out all but the first letter of the name of a child (at the time) referenced several times in the posts.

Also, I was unable to locate to original screen caps for the last two paragraphs censored in black. As a result, Scott’s name is blacked out. (When I initially used these caps for an article I censored Scott’s name.)

[REMINDER: The Scott Deem posts are written by his sister Rondoe.]

Angela Deem fights her former sister-in-law after crashing her ex-husband Scott Deem's funeral
Angela Deem ex-husband Scott Deem funeral feud on Facebook
Scottie Deem's dad Scott Deem funeral drama on Facebook with Angela Deem

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm.


