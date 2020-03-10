Amber Portwood’s ex Andrew Glennon launches Preggy Brain card game GoFundMe

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s ex Andrew Glennon has been teasing a business venture for a long time now, and earlier today he finally revealed details.
The business venture is called Preggy Brain and it is an illustrated card game that expectant moms and dads can play as a fun way to learn what to expect while they’re expecting. Here is Andrew’s explanation from Instagram, which includes information about a GoFundMe campaign he has launched to support the project:
While waiting for James to enter this worldly realm, I buried myself in pregnancy books trying to best prepare for what was coming.
Very quickly I became swamped with information, it was overwhelming. There has to be a better way! Now there is.
PREGGY BRAIN is a fun and brightly illustrated pregnancy trivia card game aimed at educating while helping pass the time of pregnancy.
Inspired by the birth of my son James, this game makes for a perfect baby shower gift.
I’m asking you guys to please help us fund the final steps of getting this game out there and enjoyed by many.
Life has been tough to say the least, and any donation is greatly appreciated. All proceeds will go towards the printing and marketing of this game, which is owned by my son, James.
Inspired by him, made for him, enjoyed by all.
Even if you cannot afford to help us, we would really appreciate it if you shared this post and the link in my bio to all whom you know to help us get the word out.
Thank you and God bless you all
In addition to the description, Andrew also shared some Preggy Brain images on Instagram, including actual cards:
I can’t be completely sure, but something tells me that Amber’s other recent ex Matt Baier might have inspired at least one of the illustrations:
Here is Andrew’s post with the full gallery of images:
Preggy Brain looks to be fully developed, with the $12,000 GoFundMe goal being to help with the actual printing and marketing costs.
Here is the full description from the campaign, which includes the reward tiers for donations. (If you donate $10,000 you get to bowl with Andrew and meet James!)
When you realize you are soon to be a parent, a great many questions (and concerns) fill your mind, keeping you up at night. Not to mention the packet of “do’s & don’ts” you receive from the nurse at the hospital, it’s enough to make your head spin.
I poured through endless pregnancy books filled with cautions and tips while my beautiful son was still in the womb, I said to myself, “there has to be a better way!”
When he entered the world so too did the concept for Preggy Brain. A fun brightly illustrated card game and great way to pass the time of pregnancy until your angel arrives.
This is a game inspired by my son and made for him, he is my everything and we hope we can spread some cheerful moments with this cute game. It’s a perfect gift for baby showers. All proceeds go towards the printing and marketing costs of the game which hopefully is a hit, fingers crossed.
Thank you for your tremendous support in our life journey together. Being a single father is hard but oh so rewarding. Be well, be happy, be loved. You are.
Expansion packs for toddlers will also be available, because hey, the questions don’t stop as they grow older.
*every $45 will get a box set of the completed Preggy Brain game shipped to them.
**any $5000 angel investor gets the completed game, their name on the box, and a 2% donation to the charity of their choice for every unit sold.
***any $10000 guardian angel investor gets all of the above plus you will be flown out to have dinner with the creators, a night of bowling, and meet the little angel who started this all. ❤️
Andrew’s Preggy Brain project won’t be the first time that Amber Portwood has been tied to illustrated cards. Long-time Teen Mom fans may remember the Teen Mom trading cards that went viral way back in 2011. Here are the ones for Amber and Gary:
Something tells me that Teen Mom meme makers on social media are gonna have some fun with Preggy Brain.
Andrew’s timing couldn’t be better as he and Amber will soon be back in the headlines when their explosive break up is aired on the new season of Teen Mom OG premiering Tuesday, March 17 at 8/7c on MTV.
Here’s a preview clip for Amber that includes a telephone call between Andrew and producers wanting to get his side of the story:
