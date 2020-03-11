LINKS Coachella postponed, Brandi Glanville’s new tea, Drag Race controversy…

THE BLAST – Unlike SXSW 2020, Coachella postponed will give ticketholders the chance to attend the make-up dates in a few months. The California desert festival announced it’s pushing its April dates back to October due to coronavirus fears; South By Southwest is still getting roasted from all corners for refusing refunds after canceling this year for the same reason
REALITY TEA – RHOBH star emeritus Brandi Glanville still has some tea to spill on plenty of her fellow Bravo reality players, including Kenya Moore and Countess Luann
LAINEY GOSSIP – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 contestant Sherry Pie has been booted from the show following revelations that Sherry catfished at least seven different actors by posing as a casting director on social media and promising big roles in exchange for “compromising and often sexual messages and audition tapes”
CELEBITCHY – The President of the United States is “definitely melting down” over coronavirus
VOX – On that note, should America be grateful that a couple of powerful billionaires are “stepping in on the coronavirus where the government has failed”?
JEZEBEL – “The Associated Press reports that Ashley Forbes, 32, and husband, Matthew Forbes, 35, allegedly made six different beer runs at two Targets in East Baton Rouge, ultimately stealing a total of $1000 in beer between February 24 and February 29. They were spotted on security cameras and ultimately arrested on Sunday, when Matthew Forbes was caught trying to stuff a drill in his pants in Walmart.”
DLISTED – “Kumail Najiani Says That Getting Buff Gave Him Body Dysmorphia”
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Little Women: LA Star Christy McGinity & Boyfriend Gonzo Carazo Welcome First Child Together; Baby Born Seven Weeks Premature”
GO FUG YOURSELF – And speaking of little women, here’s Greta Gerwig wearing a dress made out of either the best quilt or the busiest tablecloth of all time
THE BLEMISH – Just a week after undergoing surgery for an undisclosed heart problem, convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein fell down and hit his head while imprisoned and awaiting sentencing at Rikers Island. Apparently Harvey’s “head throbs all the time,” a likely consequence of decades of guilt and shame now catching up to him
(Photo credit: Coachella postponed via Instagram)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.