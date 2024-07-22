90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 star Josh shared a lot of information about himself in his intro, but there was one important fact he left out: he has a daughter!
47-year-old Josh mentions that he has been divorced twice before (more on that below). It was with his first wife that he welcomed a daughter.
Having a kid would seemingly play a big part in someone’s decision whether or not to move across the globe. However, it’s important to note that Josh’s daughter turned 20 in December and is currently in college.
Based on her social media posts, Josh’s daughter lives in another state but is in Bluffton, South Carolina regularly. She also posted a July, 2024 montage that included photos of what looks to be her new apartment, and one of them had Josh in it!
There have been reports online that Josh and Lily are currently in the United States, so that seems to line up.
Josh’s marriages and divorces
Josh has been married three times and divorced twice. It’s unclear when he got married for the first time, but he filed for divorce from his first wife in July of 2009. The couple’s daughter was 5 at the time. The divorce was finalized in September of the same year.
Starcasm was unable to find a date for Josh’s second marriage, but Josh filed the petition for dissolution on Febrauary 20, 2020. That divorce (without children) was finalized in April of 2020.
It’s interesting to note that court records indicate Josh’s second wife was born in 1993 and she has what appears to be a Vietnamese name. Josh was born in 1976, which would mean his second wife was roughly 17 years younger.
Josh says on The Other Way that he and Lily were talking for two years before they met in person in the US. Josh quickly proposed soon after they met, and 18 days later they went to Las Vegas and got married.
According to Clark County, Nevada marriage records, Josh married Lilly in April of 2023, which was almost exactly 3 years after his second divorce was finalized.
On the show, Josh says he sold his house “a couple months ago” and then moved in with his parents in Bluffton, South Carolina. According to property records, Josh sold his house in February of 2022. (Josh’s house was in another state.)
Josh’s daughter’s first day of college was in August of 2022. Perhaps her leaving home for college helped motivate Josh to sell his house and potentially move to China to be with Lily?
To find out if Josh’s daughter is revealed on the show, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airing Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC!
