A major reason why James and Meitalia Solis of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are moving to her home country of Indonesia from Maine is because she’s been suffering from a mysterious illness that the U.S. doctors haven’t been about to help her with. After five weeks back in Indonesia, Meitalia’s in great spirits and says she has found the answer to her health issues.
What were Meitalia’s symptoms?
Metal’s major concern is that she felt like there was something in her throat, like a possible swelling. She says she has trouble swallowing and also has headaches. She claims the doctors in the United States keep bouncing her around, but offer her little relief and no answers.
She felt like there was a cultural clash with American doctors that made it hard for her to get the help she wanted.
Meitala also felt lonely in Maine, didn’t like the weather, and was homesick for her culture and family.
What is Meitalia’s diagnosis?
Meitalia reports an improvement of symptoms after seeing doctors in Indonesia and drinking the herbal drinks they advised her to drink. She says she was diagnosed with “a tonsil and thyroid issue.”
She says the swelling has lessened and she feels “so much better.”
Does Meitalia’s family want them to move to Indonesia
Meitalia didn’t tell her family that she and James were planning to move to Indonesia permanently. Her family thought that she and James were just going to visit for a month.
Back in Maine James had a lucrative job with his family business, but in Indonesia they don’t have a clear plan to support themselves other than working for Meitalia’s father’s banana chip business.
For the five weeks she was home without James, Meitala worked for her sister’s ice pop business and says she got paid a little bit for it.
Meitalia thought her family would react differently to their plans to relocate to Indonesia, but when she confided in her sister, the reaction was of confusions. She advised Meitala to not move there, but instead visit for a while.
To the cameras, Meitala’s sister expressed her confusion over their choice to leave James’ job behind because the wages are so much lower in Indonesia and work is hard to find.
She also noted how hard it will be for James to communicate since he doesn’t know Indonesian.