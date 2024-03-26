90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE LAST RESORT Rumored cast, location of season 2

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort may be filming season 2 and there’s a rumored cast and location thanks to one eagle-eyed fan on Reddit and Reality TV sleuth Shabooty.
See what we’ve gathered will come out of the new season of TLC’s hit The Last Resort from the 90 Day universe.
90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort
90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort is a hit TLC reality series that debuted its first season in 2023. Fans watched prior 90 Day couples undergo rigorous challenges and relationship therapy to find out if they should ultimately stay together or break up.
The reason I think #TheLastResort is soooo good is because it goes deep and it’s also hilarious. Regular 90 is neither these days. Just pre-D listers making huge mistakes. I didn’t realize I’d rather watch the old crew but here we are. pic.twitter.com/IeUMk1IejZ
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) October 17, 2023
The cast of season 1 included Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Big Ed and Liz Woods, and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown.
Therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy, and Dr. Jason Prendergast helped couples determine their fates. At the final commitment ceremony, everyone ended up staying together except for Kalani and Asuleu, and Molly and Kelly. (Big Ed and Liz ended their relationship after the series.)
The Last Resort season 2 rumors
So will there be a season 2 of The Last Resort? Which 90 Day Fiancé stars will be cast? Where will it be filmed? We think we may have some answers, thanks to our friends on the internet…
Originally posted by Reddit user Beyleesi who was there on the property, the fan claims they saw reality stars wandering around the resort they are staying at in ARIZONA! Click here for spoilers:
The rumored cast, based on their eyewitness guessing, includes Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, Binyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, and a mystery couple… who Shabooty thinks is Nikki Exotica and an Ipad!
☕️ The Last Resort Season 2 Cast:
Brandon and Julia
Sophie and Rob
Binyam and Ariela
Jasmine and Gino
Maybe: Nikki and an iPad 🤣#90DayFiance #thelastresort ☕️ pic.twitter.com/4TWiN2hQcM
— SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) March 26, 2024
While we don’t know if any of this is true yet, the mystery woman was probably NOT Nikki… according to Shabooty’s detective work.
According to Nikki, it wasn’t her. #90DayFiance (though 90 dayers do sometimes directly lie to play off tea/leaks, but I’ll take her word for it)… the rest is 💯 pic.twitter.com/epVrVKqrp8
— SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) March 26, 2024
Are you excited for season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort? Comment now…
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com