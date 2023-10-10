90 DAY FIANCE Kalani accuses Asuelu of assult, says 2nd baby conceived while ‘held down’

Kalani from 90 Day Fiancé is making some shocking claims against husband Asuelu. See the SA accusations including being “held down” while conceiving child.
See her post with all the details below…
The Last Resort
The Last Resort is the latest installment in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The series follows previous 90 Day couples whose relationships are on their “last” straw.
90 Day Fiance The Last Resort gets huge ratings, higher than The Other Way
Through a series of team building exercises and extensive professional therapy, the couples are meant to decide whether or not they want to stay together after filming.
Couples on The Last Resort include cast members Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Edward “Big Ed” Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, and Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata.
THE LAST RESORT Where to buy Angela Deem’s Bluetooth sex toy
Kalani and Asuelu
Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata were introduced to audiences during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé and have been a staple of the franchise ever since, participating in several spin offs like Pillow Talk, Happily Ever After? and The Last Resort.
Usually I think 90 day couples should have term limits but Kalani and Asuelu are BRINGING IT#90dayfiancethelastresort okay fine I’m fully invested pic.twitter.com/xxjCpZHZxg
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) August 15, 2023
Kalani and Asuelu’s relationship is on the rocks because of cheating allegations and a hall pass gone wrong.
According to Kalani, Asuelu has stepped out on their marriage nearly 12 times since tying the knot in September 2018.
That isn’t even the biggest bombshell to come from this couple… Kalani took to Instagram to explain a few things about their relationship and trigger warnings are necessary.
Kalani’s shocking allegations
Trigger warning: domestic abuse, sexual assult
Kalani Faagata posted a long message to her Instagram story detailing several points she wanted cleared up about her relationship based on fan judgement after watching The Last Resort.
In the jaw-dropping screenshot below you can read the accusations Kalani makes towards Asuelu, which include “holding her down” during sexual intercourse.
I haven’t been keeping up but is Kalani saying that Asuelu rap€d her? 😳 And what does she mean “it’s recorded”? The police has record of it or did Asuelu record the assault? 😳 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/8mkLpSbM2t
— Blocked by Big Ed The Mucinex Snot🦠 (@oucrimsongirl) October 10, 2023
Fans were quick to point out Kalani said the assaults were “recorded.” We are unsure if that means the acts themselves are on tape of if Kalani filed reports with authorities.
She also makes it clear that her parents don’t financially support them and that Asuelu was more than just a one night stand.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com