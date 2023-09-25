Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s five year marriage looks to be doomed on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort. Asuelu has recently cheated on Kalani on a trip home, and on last week’s episode, we learned that he’s been cheating since the beginning of their relationship!
Because of Asuelu’s infidelities, he gave Kalani a hall pass and she began a sexual relationship with another man that she found to be much more satisfying. She’s since been bold enough to share another man, who may be her hall pass, on social media. She’s also been spotted with a mystery man at the airport.
When she updated her Instagram profile pic, Kalani included a man peaking in from the side who definitely isn’t Asuelu.
@90dayfianceupdate has identified this man as Dallas Nuez.
“I was getting into NYC from a long week of travel and I saw Kehlani walk by me! We locked eyes, and I considered asking for a picture but it was early and didn’t ask. Okay so tea – – No Asuelu she was with some shorter guy who may or may not have been her boo? He was carrying her luggage, seems nice but didn’t look like hallpass homeboi who is 👌🏽
She looked great I think the saying the cam adds lbs is true because she looked fantastic in person. She may have dropped some lbs but she def looks smaller in person not that that matters! But pretty, pronounced features, she looked great, tired (as was I) but great it was early so makes sense
I think they may be in town for the tell all? I looked for other cast members but was too tired and went home!
It was so cool! I’m currently watching every fucking iteration of 90 day and seeing her was a delight!”
Kalani lost her virginity to Asuelu at age 29 when she met him at a Samaon resort. They went on to have two sons together, and Kalani has recently revealed that Asuelu cheated on her at the beginning of their relationship, while she was pregnant, and more recently.
Kalani says that she took Asuelu up on the hall pass offer because he was the only man she’d ever been with and she was curious to see what it would be like with someone else.
Her “hall pass” developed into something more than a little sexual experience however. Kalani says that she started to like her Hall Pass man as she got to know him better.
The fact that Kalani liked her Hall Pass and continued to communicate with him made Asuelu regret ever giving her that option.
During filming of The Last Resort, Asuelu wanted Kalani to stop texting the other man, and “start fresh” with him.