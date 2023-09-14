THE LAST RESORT Where to buy Angela Deem’s Bluetooth sex toy

During the sex ed episode of 90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort, Angela Deem is given a Bluetooth sex toy that husband Michael Ilesanmi can operate from Nigeria.
Angela and Michael
Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi were first introduced to audiences during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Angela, now 52, was in love with much younger Michael who lives in Nigeria.
The couple got married in Michael’s home town in January of 2020. Though their relationship is tumultuous, the two seem to constantly stay loyal to one another.
Participating in several 90 Day spin offs, Deem and Ilesanmi are currently starring on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, a relationship self help series which Michael telecalls into as he is still unable to come to America at this time.
Bluetooth sex toy from The Last Resort
During the 4th episode of The Last Resort the couples undergo a sex ed/therapy class where they were asked deep questions about their sex lives. Angela and Michael weren’t a part of the exercise as they weren’t able to both be there in person.
The therapists rescheduled with Deem to have a one on one sex ed course with Michael beamed in on the iPad, and during their consultation the couple shared that even though Angela is super “out there,” Michael is actually much more shy in the bedroom.
The instructor gives Angela a sex toy that operates via Bluetooth, suggesting that Michael can operate it from Nigeria as a way for the two to feel more connected.
The toy in question is the LOVENSE Lush 3 Bullet Vibrator and it is available on Amazon. According to the description, the product is frequently advertised to long distance couples.
Remote App Controlled: Control your Lush 3 through the LOVENSE Remote APP, you can choose solo play or partner control. Long-distance control allows the partner to control your toy, even miles away.This can even apply when in the app’s Video session to see the satisfied face and hear happy moans during the play. It’s also Cam model’s favorite thanks to its tips-reacting feature and simple camming set up with LOVENSE Connect APP and Lovense Extension.
If you want to try to hot pink bullet vibrator that is bringing Angela and Michael closer together, it can be yours for $129.
