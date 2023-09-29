90 DAY FIANCE Big Ed’s wife Liz Woods looks unrecognizable in new photos

90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort star Liz Woods looks unrecognizable in new appearances thanks to some long luscious hair extensions in dark brown hue.
90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort
90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort is the latest spin off in the 90 Day Fiancé world. The reality series, which is currently airing on both TLC and Discovery+, follows couples from 90 Day franchises who are currently struggling in their relationships.
Over the course of their time spent at a luxury resort, the couples will undergo couples therapy to work on their trust and ultimately determine if their relationships will continue.
Cast for season one includes Kalani and Asuelu, Angela and Michael, Yara and Jovi, Molly and Kelly, and Liz and Big Ed. The Last Resort debuted to huge ratings and is a big success for the network.
Liz and Big Ed
Big Ed’s 90 Day Fiancé journey began when he fell for a girl named Rose from the Philippines via Facebook. We got to see him first travel to meet her on Before the 90 Days season 4.
Though his relationship with Rose ended horribly, Big Ed did end up finding love with an American girl named Liz Woods. Woods worked at a restaurant Ed visited frequently and he asked her out on camera during filming for 90 Day Fiancé The Single Life.
Their relationship has been up and down, as fans can watch on The Last Resort airing now, but it did come out that the pair tied the knot in an official wedding ceremony August 2023.
Liz Woods hair extensions
Liz Woods looks unrecognizable after getting some long curly hair extensions and going brunette.
Lets remind you of the old Liz first:
In this interview with Access Hollywood we barely recognized her now… its giving… Miranda Cosgrove?
As you can see below, Woods’ head is in the witness protection program à la Carrie Bradshaw. The color difference is staggering!
We love Liz’s new look!
