90 DAY FIANCÉ Kalani Faagata gives birth to baby girl

Congratulations are in order for 90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata as she recently gave birth to her third child, a baby girl!
Kalani shared the news with an Instagram photo gallery of her bundle of joy:
“Meet our daughter,” Kalani captioned the gallery adding the 🌙, 🐝 and 💕 emoji.
Kalani tagged her boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, in the gallery, so it is assumed that he is the father. 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort viewers will remember Dallas as the “hall pass” guy that Kalani cheated on her ex, Asuelu Pulaa, with. The two have been together for roughly 16 months.
Kalani has not shared any additional details about her baby girl, includung her name or when she was born. I assume that information will be released soon, so stay tuned!
Kalani’s secret pregnancy
Kalani’s pregnancy had been rumored online for months, but she never confirmed the reports. Kalani was also able to prevent any credible evidence from surfacing to lend credence to the rumors, which is quite impressive for someone who is part of a VERY high profile reality show franchise like 90 Day Fiancé!
A commenter on Kalani’s Instagram photo gallery commented her on her stealth. “Damn you did a good job hiding your pregnancy,” she wrote, adding “congratulations.”
Kalani responded to the comment and revealed part of her motivation for keeping the pregnancy a secret. “Had to keep my baby safe from stress,” she explained, adding the 😉 and 😘 emoji.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com